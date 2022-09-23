As much as we may not be ready to accept we're nearing the end of this year and beginning of the next, the design world is always thinking about what's ahead. The wave of trend forecasting is well underway with major paint brands like Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, Behr, and more releasing their highly anticipated picks for 2023 Color of the Year. While it may seem as though these future-facing predictions are encouraging us to fast-forward through the rest of 2022, there's a common theme in many of these selections that are actually inviting us to do the opposite. Warm neutrals and earth tones can inspire us to slow down in our homes and seek out more comfort and peace in our daily lives. Whether you're looking for a new painting project or not, let these 2023 Color of the Year choices inspire you to think about how the colors in your home make you feel.

Sherwin-Williams: Redend Point

Sherwin Williams

This blush-beige shade was inspired by the continued trend toward warmer neutrals—aka the shift from bright white to soft white, and so on. The subtlety of Sherwin-Williams' 2023 Color of the Year, called Redend Point, creates a lot of versatility of use. For example, you can play up the color's rosy-pink tint by pairing it with other peachy pinks and romantic elements. Or, if you're looking for a more toned-down approach, try neutralizing the shade with grounding earth tones, like soft browns, and natural materials.

Valspar: Everglade Deck

Valspar

Valspar opted not to pick favorites when releasing its 2023 Colors of the Year collection. Instead, the brand chose 12 unique colors, each selected using color psychology to connect the shade to specific emotional state or quality all within the frame of restoration and rejuvenation. Everglade Deck, as shown above, is just one of these carefully selected colors of the year, but we thought it was worth showcasing this strikingly rich midnight blue. We can only imagine that stepping into a bathroom drenched in this color would feel like the at-first-invigorating-and-then-relaxing feeling of stepping into the ocean at the beginning of summer.

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams: Darkroom

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams

The minds behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams also curated a collection of several colors for 2023 (10 to be exact) but they did decide to select a standout star. Darkroom, a deep black shade with purple undertones, is the brand's 2023 Color of the Year. As part of The Vintage Homestead Collection, it makes sense that the color is named after something connected to film photography and nostalgia. While black paint is often paired with bright whites and associated with ultra-modern interior design styles, the softer dimension in Darkroom makes the shade feel more lived-in and approachable. Use the color in small touches to add intrigue to doors and trim or use it as an all-over wall color to create a moody yet comforting reading room.

Behr: Blank Canvas

Behr

It's pretty much assured that white paint will never go out of style—but it still changes with the seasons and trend cycles. Behr selected Blank Canvas, a warm white shade, as its 2023 Color of the Year. As the name entails, the paint color provides a neutral backdrop for any and all creative expression, but the warm undertone makes it pair especially well with other soft earth tones and nature-inspired shades. The selected shade is also a response to a recent online study conducted by Behr, which found that 75 percent of respondents agreed that the color white promotes relaxation.

BHG: Canyon Ridge

BHG

Along with the trend of bringing more nature elements to the indoors, BHG pulled straight from the outdoors with its 2023 Color of the Year selection. Canyon Ridge is a warm terra-cotta color inspired by sunsets over sweeping desert landscapes, specifically calling to mind the red rock spires of Zion National Park. If you're looking for more warmth and vibrance in your interiors, the color can bring a sunbaked touch to an accent wall or an entire room. For a bright and bold approach, BHG Style and Design Director Jessica Thomas dressed up the color with cobalt blue, its opposite on the color wheel. Of course, if minimalism is more your thing, earthy neutrals also go great with this plucked-from-nature shade.