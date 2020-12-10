All of the Predictions for Color of the Year 2021, So Far
Expect to see these hues much more in the months ahead.
As the end of the year draws near, there are a few inevitabilities: holiday preparation ramps up, design pros start guessing the trends-to-come, and color experts reveal their picks for next year's "it" color. And even after a year as wildly unpredictable as 2020, many paint companies are still throwing out their best predictions for the Color of the Year 2021. This year, the guesses run the gamut, from vibrant yellow to dark gray, with shades of aqua showing up more than once. No matter your decor style, you're sure to find some paint inspiration among these Color of the Year 2021 predictions.
Pantone couldn't pick just one hue this year, no, 2021 required two Colors of the Year. Illuminating is a cheery yellow hue, which is balanced by Ultimate Gray, a timeless shade of gray. Together, the duo represents a union of hope and strength. Read more about Pantone's picks.
A blend of blue-green and gray, Aegean Teal is a soothing, balanced mid-tone color. We see this hue looking particularly stylish brushed on kitchen cabinets.
A deep gray, Urban Bronze is a warm neutral. Both sophisticated and comforting, this is a dark color that's designed for hibernating in style.
A rich, bold red, Passionate is a hue that feels simultaneously modern and traditional. The hue is part of a larger color collection named "Delightfully Daring," which includes shades of aqua, a rich brown, and an energetic green. When paired with soft shades of white and natural decor elements, this color adds energy to a room without overwhelming it.
Rather than select a Color of the Year, Glidden opted for an Accent Color of the Year: Aqua Fiesta, a refreshing hue that helps perk up a room, even in small doses. Brush it on wainscoting or an accent wall to lend spa vibes to your bathroom.