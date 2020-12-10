All of the Predictions for Color of the Year 2021, So Far

As the end of the year draws near, there are a few inevitabilities: holiday preparation ramps up, design pros start guessing the trends-to-come, and color experts reveal their picks for next year's "it" color. And even after a year as wildly unpredictable as 2020, many paint companies are still throwing out their best predictions for the Color of the Year 2021. This year, the guesses run the gamut, from vibrant yellow to dark gray, with shades of aqua showing up more than once. No matter your decor style, you're sure to find some paint inspiration among these Color of the Year 2021 predictions.