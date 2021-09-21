The 5 Cleverest Products Spotted in the 2021 Real Simple Home
Small-space storage and swivel chairs for the win!
For this year's Real Simple Idea Home, we renovated and redesigned a three-story suburban home in Westfield, N.J. Thanks to the creative brilliance of the professional interior designers we collaborated with on this project, every single room is full of clever storage and design ideas that will make you wonder, Why didn't I think of that? Take the full tour to get even more home shopping inspiration, but first, check out a curated selection of smart products, below.
Slim Rolling Storage Cart
In the laundry room of the Real Simple Home, senior editor Leslie Corona used this slender rolling storage cart to hold detergents, brushes, and stain removers. But it can also store condiments in the kitchen (and tucks in between appliances) or corral office supplies and folders beside your desk.
A Paper Holder for Notes, Reminders, and More
In the multi-functional basement at the Real Simple Home, this wall-mounted paper holder can be used to keep score during a heated ping pong tournament. But it could also be installed in the kitchen for jotting down grocery lists, or in the entryway for family reminders and memos.
A Multifunction Shower Head
Want to make your shower feel more like a trip to the spa? Just switch out the shower head. This sleek design from Kohler not only comes in eight different finishes, including brushed brass, but it adjusts to three different spray settings: full coverage, pulsating massage, or silk spray (the ideal setting for rinsing). By infusing air into the spray, this shower head can make even showers with bad water pressure feel more luxurious.
A Chair Designed for Open Layouts
In the open concept living room, kitchen, and entryway area of the Real Simple Home, designer Natalie Papier introduced a smart design feature for open floor plans: a swivel chair. To keep the conversation going between those in the living room and kitchen, a rotating chair lets you connect with everyone without even getting up from your (exceptionally cozy) seat.
Outdoor Hanging Chair
Rethink your outdoor seating with this hanging chair crafted from weather-resistant materials. Once topped with a plush cushion and a throw pillow, this suspended seat is destined to become your go-to reading spot.