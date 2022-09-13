6 Clever Items Spotted in the Real Simple Home

You may just want to add all these decorating ideas to your own home.

By
Lisa Milbrand
Headshot: Lisa Milbrand
Lisa Milbrand

Lisa Milbrand is a copy writer for Real Simple, with a passion for writing about food, travel, and hacks to make life easier. Loves fancy restaurants, good coffee and her family (of course); not a fan of waiting in lines.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022
Mustard Boucle mushroom-shaped stool
Photo: 1stDibs

The 2022 Real Simple Home is loaded with clever decor and organizing ideas to help inspire your own space—and add some little unexpected touches of coastal style, no matter where you live. But hidden throughout the house is some extraordinarily cool decor and innovative gadgets that you may miss at first glance. Check out some of our favorite details from this year's Real Simple Home—and see if they're a perfect fit for your own place.

01 of 06

Mustard Boucle Mushroom Ottoman

Mustard Boucle Mushroom-Shaped Stool
1st dibs
$375, 1stdibs.com

This fun and functional accent piece adds a pop of color—and additional seating when you're entertaining a crowd.

02 of 06

Capiz Honeycomb Pendant

White globe-shaped pendant with honeycomb pattern
Serena and Lily
From $498, serenaandlily.com

Consider this bold light fixture a beachy take on a disco ball, with capiz shells forming the exterior in lieu of mirrors.

03 of 06

Wall-Mounted Wine Holder

Single wine bottle wall-mounted holer
Amazon.com
$17, amazon.com

Those gorgeous wine labels make for beautiful wall decor in your dining room when you display them the right way. Simple wall-mounted wine holders can be a space-saving (and stylish) way to store your favorite vintages.

04 of 06

Elkay ezH20 Liv Built-in Filtered Refrigerated Water Dispenser

White built-in water dispenser
Elkay
$2,661, elkay.com

Make it super easy for the entire family to enjoy chilled, filtered water with a built-in water dispenser (no fridge required).

05 of 06

Larkspur Task Sconce

Brass lamp with white lampshade
Serena and Lily
$348, serenaandlily.com

Sconces are great for lighting up spaces where a lamp won't do—and these sleek, adjustable ones found in the Real Simple Home's laundry room help shine a little light exactly where you need it most.

06 of 06

Birds in Flight Wall Decor

Black 3-D birds flying to attach to wall
Jayson Home
$198, jaysonhome.com

Change up your wall art game with 3D pieces that won't fall flat. This set of five sculptural bone china seagulls is a whimsical beach decor addition.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Closet painted green
6 Brilliant Storage Ideas to Steal From the Real Simple Home
Peach paint in guest bedroom
5 Stunning Paint Colors Spotted in the Real Simple Home
Real Simple Home 2022 Kitchen with blue tiles
Foolproof Kitchen Decorating Ideas, According to a Design Pro
2nd Floor landing with wooden cabinet and palm pattern wallpaper
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
Guest Bedroom With Green Bedding
Space of the Week: This Beautiful Guest Bedroom Went From Dirt (Literally) to Fresh Digs
Black and white side chair with pillow and throw blanket
3 Secrets to Decorating a Room With Personality, According to Dabito
GooBloo Woven Blanket Basket
The 26 Best Storage Baskets to Organize Every Part of Your Home
ProLounger Tan Linen Power Wall Hugger Reclining Chair
The 10 Best Recliners for Every Style and Space
two floating wood shelves with 4 plants on a white wall
The Best Plant Shelf Ideas to Keep Your Plant Babies Thriving
Space-Saving Living Room Furniture
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Space-Saving Living Room Furniture—Here Are Our 15 Top Picks
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
Interior Designer Dabito on Balcony
Meet the Designers of the 2022 REAL SIMPLE Home—and Get Their Top Tips for a Mini Room Makeover
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
West Elm Emmett Headboard tout
The 10 Best Headboards to Spruce Up Your Bed
Storage Furniture
The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home