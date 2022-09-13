Home Decorating 6 Clever Items Spotted in the Real Simple Home You may just want to add all these decorating ideas to your own home. By Lisa Milbrand Lisa Milbrand Lisa Milbrand is a copy writer for Real Simple, with a passion for writing about food, travel, and hacks to make life easier. Loves fancy restaurants, good coffee and her family (of course); not a fan of waiting in lines. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: 1stDibs The 2022 Real Simple Home is loaded with clever decor and organizing ideas to help inspire your own space—and add some little unexpected touches of coastal style, no matter where you live. But hidden throughout the house is some extraordinarily cool decor and innovative gadgets that you may miss at first glance. Check out some of our favorite details from this year's Real Simple Home—and see if they're a perfect fit for your own place. Meet the Designers of the 2022 REAL SIMPLE Home—and Get Their Top Tips for a Mini Room Makeover 01 of 06 Mustard Boucle Mushroom Ottoman 1st dibs $375, 1stdibs.com This fun and functional accent piece adds a pop of color—and additional seating when you're entertaining a crowd. 02 of 06 Capiz Honeycomb Pendant Serena and Lily From $498, serenaandlily.com Consider this bold light fixture a beachy take on a disco ball, with capiz shells forming the exterior in lieu of mirrors. 03 of 06 Wall-Mounted Wine Holder Amazon.com $17, amazon.com Those gorgeous wine labels make for beautiful wall decor in your dining room when you display them the right way. Simple wall-mounted wine holders can be a space-saving (and stylish) way to store your favorite vintages. 04 of 06 Elkay ezH20 Liv Built-in Filtered Refrigerated Water Dispenser Elkay $2,661, elkay.com Make it super easy for the entire family to enjoy chilled, filtered water with a built-in water dispenser (no fridge required). 05 of 06 Larkspur Task Sconce Serena and Lily $348, serenaandlily.com Sconces are great for lighting up spaces where a lamp won't do—and these sleek, adjustable ones found in the Real Simple Home's laundry room help shine a little light exactly where you need it most. 06 of 06 Birds in Flight Wall Decor Jayson Home $198, jaysonhome.com Change up your wall art game with 3D pieces that won't fall flat. This set of five sculptural bone china seagulls is a whimsical beach decor addition. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit