5 Showstopping Christmas Wreaths No One Will Guess Cost Less Than $50 

This trendy asymmetrical wreath provides a double dose of holiday charm: it both looks festive on your front door and the natural eucalyptus will greet your guests with a subtle, sweet scent.

Because this wreath is fresh, it ships out express on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, so it will spend more time showing off on your front door and less time sitting in a warehouse.

To buy: $40, food52.com.