5 Showstopping Christmas Wreaths No One Will Guess Cost Less Than $50
These Christmas wreaths will make an unforgettable first impression.
Your front door creates the first impression for your home all 365 days of the year—even influencing property values—but during the holiday season, it takes on even more importance. As guests arrive or when you come home after a long day, your front door sets the scene, and when adorned with a festive wreath, it sends a welcoming message. To make the entrance to your home reflect the cozy decor found inside, you don't have to go overboard (or spend hundreds of dollars), even a simple Christmas wreath that matches your style will do the trick. Here, we've rounded up our five favorite Christmas wreaths, all priced under $50, to deck your front door. From shiny jingle bells to minimalist greenery, there's a style here for everyone.
1
Silver Jingle Bells Wreath
Not only will this shiny silver wreath catch attention on your front door, but it will also set off a festive jingle every time the door opens.
To buy: $50, williams-sonoma.com.
2
Glitter Berry Wreath
Searching for a Christmas wreath that's undeniably elegant? This monochrome berry wreath coordinates with a minimalist color palette, while the subtle shimmer makes it feel special enough for the holidays.
To buy: $30, target.com.
3
Savory Eucalyptus Half Wreath
This trendy asymmetrical wreath provides a double dose of holiday charm: it both looks festive on your front door and the natural eucalyptus will greet your guests with a subtle, sweet scent.
Because this wreath is fresh, it ships out express on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, so it will spend more time showing off on your front door and less time sitting in a warehouse.
To buy: $40, food52.com.
4
Modern Geometric Gold Wreath
If your home's style is sleek and modern, this gold geometric wreath on your front door will blend seamlessly with the decor inside. This Christmas wreath is the prefect blend of festive yet unfussy.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
5
Woodland Eucalyptus Wreath
Aiming for a traditional holiday look that's all about the evergreen? This woodland eucalyptus wreath is a can't-go-wrong classic. Crafted from real greenery, it's made with sustainably harvested noble fir and blue-berried juniper greens, along with natural pinecones and eucalyptus sprigs. The red berries add a burst of color, but they're faux, so you won't have to worry about them attracting animals to your front door.
To buy: $50, llbean.com.