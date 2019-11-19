This Removable Wallpaper Was Made for Book Lovers

Image zoom Chasing Paper

If bookshelves are your favorite part of any room and you believe a home's decor is never complete without at least one stack of books, then Chasing Paper's latest removable wallpaper collection was made just for you. Designed in collaboration with Penguin Random House, the newest line of temporary wallpaper features six brand-new patterns for book lovers of all ages. One design shows off a bookshelf full of classic titles, while others feature whimsical illustrations that would fit perfectly into a kid's bedroom or playroom.

“We loved working with Chasing Paper to create this collection, which will bring some of our illustrators’ artwork off the page and into the homes of readers everywhere,” said Rachael Perriello, Director of Licensing at Penguin Random House.

Take a peek at some of the eye-catching illustrations, below, then pick your favorite to add to your home. And don't worry about choosing a design you or your kids will want to live with forever—each 2-by-4-foot peel-and-stick wallpaper panel ($40) is removable whenever you want a change of scenery. Consider this all the license you need to introduce a playful pattern.

RELATED: These Removable Wallpapers Are the Best No-Risk, High-Reward Design Move