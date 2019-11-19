This Removable Wallpaper Was Made for Book Lovers
Calling all bibliophiles, this is exactly what your living room (and bedroom, and reading nook) has been missing.
If bookshelves are your favorite part of any room and you believe a home's decor is never complete without at least one stack of books, then Chasing Paper's latest removable wallpaper collection was made just for you. Designed in collaboration with Penguin Random House, the newest line of temporary wallpaper features six brand-new patterns for book lovers of all ages. One design shows off a bookshelf full of classic titles, while others feature whimsical illustrations that would fit perfectly into a kid's bedroom or playroom.
“We loved working with Chasing Paper to create this collection, which will bring some of our illustrators’ artwork off the page and into the homes of readers everywhere,” said Rachael Perriello, Director of Licensing at Penguin Random House.
Take a peek at some of the eye-catching illustrations, below, then pick your favorite to add to your home. And don't worry about choosing a design you or your kids will want to live with forever—each 2-by-4-foot peel-and-stick wallpaper panel ($40) is removable whenever you want a change of scenery. Consider this all the license you need to introduce a playful pattern.
RELATED: These Removable Wallpapers Are the Best No-Risk, High-Reward Design Move
1
Show Your Shelf Wallpaper
The perfect accent wall behind your beloved reading chair? Just add this removable wallpaper featuring some literary classics. Designed by Out of Print, Penguin Random House’s literary lifestyle brand, the shelves of books feature titles like The Age of Innocence and To the Lighthouse.
You can order the pattern in multicolor, purple, or blue, so you can be sure it coordinates with the rest of your decor.
2
Amazing Animals Wallpaper
Designed by bestselling author and illustrator Rachel Ignotofsky, this animal wallpaper would look adorable in a kid's room, playroom, or reading nook. The whales, zebras, polar bears, and other animals that swim, waddle, and gallop across this removable wallpaper will provide endless entertainment.
3
Night Sky Wallpaper
Remember those stick-on glow-in-the-dark stickers you had on your ceiling as a kid? Here's a much more sophisticated version, designed in wallpaper form by Kelsey Oseid. Plus, it's removable, so you can swap it out when your little one is suddenly more into sports than constellations.