5 Tips for Creating a Calmer Workspace, From Design Pro Camille Styles

If your office is making you feel overwhelmed, check out your desk. If it's cluttered or, well, just plain sad, it likely isn't a great place to work. Instead, follow Camille Styles's lead.

"I like to keep the surface of my desk clean and organized with a few inspiring touches," she says. "A cup full of good black pens makes me feel ready to take on the day, and I've always got a notebook or two for jotting down inspiration, a great scented candle with matches, my headphones for when I need to work without interruption, and a big carafe of filtered water that I fill up every morning to refill my glass and stay super hydrated throughout the day."

Even if you only have a cubicle, you can still incorporate a carafe of water into your daily work routine—who knows, it may end up making your desk feel a little more like a spa.