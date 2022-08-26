Small Living Space? This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Shelving Unit—and It's Just $55 at Amazon

If you live in a small space or you're simply interested in minimalist design, finding pieces that have both style and function is crucial. And if your home is really lacking in square footage, your furniture (and even decor) should serve two purposes, if not more. Thankfully, we found this space-saving Amazon find that combines shelving and lighting together into one very smart design.

The Brightech Maxwell floor lamp and shelving unit has 10,700 five-star ratings and more than 3,000 positive reviews. It has a cool two-in-one design that functions as a lamp as well as a three-tier shelving unit that adds extra storage space to a living room, office, or bedroom. The unit is available in up to six colors (walnut brown, white, rustic wood, brown, black, and natural wood) for as little as $55, and shoppers love its functionality and modern style.

To buy: $55; amazon.com.

"I live in a small space, so I was looking for something narrow enough to fit between the bed and the wall—and this was perfect, because in addition to being a lamp, it also provided shelf space," shared a five-star reviewer. "This was super easy for me to put together on my lunch break," added another shopper who said the lamp was the "perfect size to help brighten a room."

Not only is the Brightech piece contemporary in its look, but it's also modern in how it incorporates technology. The lamp utilizes an included warm white LED light bulb that offers up to 20 years or 20,000 hours of use, according to the brand. Plus, it's smart plug compatible, which means you can connect it to Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or an Apple SmartKit to turn the lamp on and off whether you're at home or away.

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

"This product is well built and easy to put together," said a shopper who noted that they like the "soft glow" from the light in their bedroom. They continued, "I was able to connect it to my Alexa with a smart plug, and it works great!"

Not too many pieces have style, storage, and lighting all in one, but the Brightech Maxwell floor lamp and shelving unit is a rare find. So, join other shoppers and purchase your own while it's priced from just $55.