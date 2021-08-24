My Living Room Has No Windows, but This Lamp Makes It Look Flooded With Natural Light
I spent weeks touring New York City apartments before I found my perfect match in July—a cozy two-bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn. From the moment I walked in, I knew its amenities (ahem, a brand-new dishwasher) and classic city charm (a fire escape that won't crumble under my bodyweight) offered my ideal balance of form and function. There was only one problem: Though sunlight poured into both bedrooms, the main living area had no windows or overhead lighting.
I thought that caveat could be a dealbreaker until I found the Brightech Sky LED Floor Lamp, a space-efficient fixture shoppers say is "by far the brightest lamp" they've ever owned. After poring over its thousands of five-star reviews, I signed my lease and added it straight to my cart. I've had the lamp for about a month now, and the difference it's made is—quite literally—night and day. Its natural-looking light has already improved my mood, and it's taken my work-from-home video calls to another level.
The lamp features three dimmable settings, the highest of which fills my living room with 2,190 lumens of brightness, the measurement used to determine a light's strength (for reference, these top-rated bulbs offer just 750). Its powerful LEDs are made to last 20 years if used three hours a day, so you won't need to worry about replacing them. Plus, the lamp's surface doesn't heat up, so it's kid- and pet-friendly.
The Brightech's circular head adjusts to shine in almost any direction. I prefer it partially facing the ceiling, which allows light to bounce off my walls. Not only does its brightness enhance my decor, but the lamp itself blends in seamlessly. The head and base are just 10 inches wide, and they're held together by a narrow pole that takes up almost no space. As one reviewer put it, its "simple, understated style" goes with everything.
Prices for the Brightech lamp start at just $57 in select colors. It's bound to look great in any home, but if you want to be sure, check out Amazon's Discover Rooms feature for plenty of floor lamp styling inspiration.
