My Living Room Has No Windows, but This Lamp Makes It Look Flooded With Natural Light

I thought that caveat could be a dealbreaker until I found the Brightech Sky LED Floor Lamp, a space-efficient fixture shoppers say is "by far the brightest lamp" they've ever owned. After poring over its thousands of five-star reviews, I signed my lease and added it straight to my cart. I've had the lamp for about a month now, and the difference it's made is—quite literally—night and day. Its natural-looking light has already improved my mood, and it's taken my work-from-home video calls to another level.