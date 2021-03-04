Bridgerton-Inspired Decor You’ll Love as Much as the Show

Dear reader, after watching every episode of Bridgerton at a feverish pace, we were inspired by more than just the colorful costumes and romantic plot points. That's right, Regency-era London knew a thing or two about home decor. We've rounded up some of-the-era picks that will bring Regency-core style to your space, yet still feel entirely at home in the 21st century. We're sure that even Lady Whistledown would approve.
A subtler take on an ornate gilt mirror, this version, depending on its size, could find a home above a bedroom vanity, in a powder room, or in an entryway. The embellishments lend a regal air, while the slim frame doesn’t overwhelm.
(Get the gilt mirror look for less with these options under $200.)
There’s nothing more romantic and flattering than the soft flicker of candlelight! Bridgerton proved that. To get the same glowy effect, introduce a candelabra that fits your decor style. This modern candleholder provides ample light in a living room or dining room. Bonus: It's especially helpful if your power goes out, too.
Not too much has changed—a beautiful chaise still looks at home in a living room or bedroom, if you have the space. While you might not be swooning onto this velvet sofa, it does provide flexible seating and a cozy place to curl up with a good book (if you've already read the Bridgerton series, here are some other options). This pale blue velvet sofa would look just as much at home in your living room as it would an English estate.
Delicate blooms or bold branches would look stunning placed in such a classic-looking vessel. Its pure white color and subtle shape allow it to defy trends, making it a staple in your collection of vases and urns.
Nothing feels as luxurious as velvet. Since the Regency Era was all about texture, mixing and matching a little velvet into your throw pillows adds richness to a room. This velvet pillow's round shape, the plethora of color options, and the pleats make it a standout.
Consider this a more minimal version of an antique accent chair. Instead of a bold silky floral pattern, you’re getting a durable taupe linen. The curved back and legs are similarly understated, too, in whitewashed solid oak with nailhead trim.