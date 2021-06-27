The Minimalist Desk Shoppers Love for Small Spaces Is $100 Off After Prime Day
While Prime Day ended at midnight on Tuesday, June 22, Amazon has been secretly revealing sales throughout this past week. So even if you missed out on the sale event, you can still find impressive deals to shop right now. And one of the best home deals to shop is this minimalist writing desk that's even cheaper now than it was on Prime Day at $100 off.
The Bonvivo Writing Desk has a modern design that features thin-yet-sturdy bamboo legs and an open wood shelf topped with a shatter-resistant glass surface. The 21 x 43 x 29 inch desk is ideal for small rooms, with many city apartment dwellers commenting that it works perfectly in their space. It's easy to assemble and maintain-just wipe it down with a damp cloth or gentle cleaning solution. Plus, if you don't have a need for a desk, shoppers say it also makes a great vanity.
To buy: $125 (was $225); amazon.com
"I'm pulling my office together and I had a hard time finding a desk that worked. I finally found this desk and I couldn't be happier," this reviewer said. "It's sturdy, functional and just beautiful! The glass is so strong, too. This looks like a very expensive desk, but it is affordable! I'm very picky, and I'm very glad I got this!"
Amazon shoppers love this desk for its sleek design, sturdy construction, and affordable price point. They also comment that it's small enough to fit in tight spaces, yet large enough to store their essentials.
This reviewer wrote, "This desk is perfect for a home office. It arrived early, was very easy to assemble, looks beautiful and modern and is very sturdy. The shelf is great and I love how much space there is to spread out and work. It exceeded my expectations and pairs perfectly with a small file cabinet for a great home office space!"
If you're looking for a sleek desk that'll fit in just about any space, head to Amazon to shop the Bonvivo Writing Desk for $100 off today only.