This Adjustable Floor Chair Makes Working From Home So Much Comfier

Though it's marketed as a meditation chair, the Bonvivo Easy II can serve any number of purposes. For now, I only use mine at home, but I know it would feel great on top of a blanket at a picnic. When I can safely attend sports games again, it'll save me from the pain of sitting on cold, hard bleachers. And since it's easy to fold up and carry, I plan to take it into the office when the time comes.