7 Bold Wallpapers
Marble Gray Wallpaper
Take the stone’s classic look from the countertop or floor to your walls instead—without all the heavy lifting. This easy-to-apply paper would offer a sophisticated backdrop to bold colored furniture and accents.
To buy: $104 per 33-foot roll, fermlivingshop.com.
Featured September 2014
City Toile in Ebony
Perfect for the globetrotter (or just a wannabe), this paper would create a cozy and inspiring feel in a study filled with travel books.
To buy: $135 per 30-foot roll, riflepaperco.com.
Bungalow - Aura
Create a soothing sanctuary in your bedroom by adhering this watercolor pattern to the wall behind your headboard.
To buy: $275 per 15-foot roll, eskayel.com.
Stockholm: La Paz in Oro
Subtle, yet impactful, this gilded wall covering would work just as well in a kitchen as it would in a kid’s room.
To buy: $180 per 15-foot roll, growhousegrow.com.
Wildflower in Neapolitan
Not ready to commit to four large walls of this abstract floral print? Add a petal punch to your powder room—the vanity mirror and shower tiles will keep it from feeling overwhelming.
To buy: $180 per 15-foot roll, aimeewilder.com.
Farrow & Ball Parquet (BP4103)
Wood grain meets chevron in this unique paper that would work hung vertically or horizontally. Try it in an entryway or breakfast nook.
To buy: $260 per 32-foot roll, us.farrow-ball.com.
Triangles in Charcoal/Gold
An abstract geometric print adorns these panels that could be a striking addition to an informal dining area or a hallway.
To buy: $125 per 30-foot roll, hyggeandwest.com.
