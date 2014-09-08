7 Bold Wallpapers

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated September 11, 2014
fermlivingshop.com
Hit a wall with your design inspiration? Add some drama with these outstanding wall-covering options.
Marble Gray Wallpaper

fermlivingshop.com

Take the stone’s classic look from the countertop or floor to your walls instead—without all the heavy lifting. This easy-to-apply paper would offer a sophisticated backdrop to bold colored furniture and accents.

To buy: $104 per 33-foot roll, fermlivingshop.com.

Featured September 2014

City Toile in Ebony

riflepaperco.com

Perfect for the globetrotter (or just a wannabe), this paper would create a cozy and inspiring feel in a study filled with travel books.

To buy: $135 per 30-foot roll, riflepaperco.com.

Bungalow - Aura

eskayel.com

Create a soothing sanctuary in your bedroom by adhering this watercolor pattern to the wall behind your headboard.

To buy: $275 per 15-foot roll, eskayel.com.

Stockholm: La Paz in Oro

growhousegrow.com

Subtle, yet impactful, this gilded wall covering would work just as well in a kitchen as it would in a kid’s room.

To buy: $180 per 15-foot roll, growhousegrow.com.

Wildflower in Neapolitan

aimeewilder.com

Not ready to commit to four large walls of this abstract floral print? Add a petal punch to your powder room—the vanity mirror and shower tiles will keep it from feeling overwhelming.

To buy: $180 per 15-foot roll, aimeewilder.com.

Farrow & Ball Parquet (BP4103)

us.farrow-ball.com.

Wood grain meets chevron in this unique paper that would work hung vertically or horizontally. Try it in an entryway or breakfast nook.

To buy: $260 per 32-foot roll, us.farrow-ball.com.

Triangles in Charcoal/Gold

hyggeandwest.com

An abstract geometric print adorns these panels that could be a striking addition to an informal dining area or a hallway.

To buy: $125 per 30-foot roll, hyggeandwest.com.

