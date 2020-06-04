25+ Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop

These online home decor shops have it all, from area rugs, to wallpaper, to storage baskets.

Owned by designer and blogger Justina Blakeney, this online decor shop lets you bring the Jungalow blog's bohemian style home. You'll find beautiful planters, woven baskets, vibrant throw pillows, and a rotating collection of exclusive art by an international group of female artists.

Curated by the husband-and-wife design duo behind the AphroChic interior design firm, Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason, this online home decor shop is bursting with eye-catching patterns and luxe designs you won't find anywhere else. Look for chic floor lamps, patterned wallpaper, poufs, and rugs.

You will want every single piece in this collection of ceramics, throw pillows, dish towels, and display-worthy dishwashing supplies curated by Laura Hodges Design Studio. Don't miss the "sundries" section for candies, tea, and a selection of beautiful note cards.

When you're looking for a focal point or a conversation piece for your home, make this online vintage home decor shop by Ariene Bethea your first stop. Every carefully chosen item, from Florentine bowls to Art Deco vases, is a conversation piece.

Founded by Sofi Seck, Expedition Subsahara sells beautiful baskets, bowls, placemats, and bags, all handmade by African artisans. In addition to supporting these artisans, 20 percent of each product sold goes toward the company's larger mission: the creation of a school for girls in Senegal.

With a brick-and-mortar shop in Brooklyn as well as an online store, BLK MKT Vintage by Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart is a go-to for vintage wares, collectibles, and artifacts that represent black history. You'll find a selection of film posters, art, vintage photographs, historic event flyers, and more.