7 Black-Owned Etsy Shops to Support—and Find Gifts Everyone Will Love
Birthday presents? Mother's Day gifts? Father's Day finds? Done, done, and done!
Today, we're celebrating seven black-owned Etsy shops you'll want to bookmark right now to make shopping for gifts easier all year long. From eye-catching earrings for your sister's birthday, to stylish ties that will actually make it cool to give Dad a Father's Day tie, these are memorable gifts your loved ones will cherish. Looking for even more ideas? Check out all of the black artists and entrepreneurs highlighted in this blog post by Etsy's resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.
RELATED: 10 Awesome Etsy Shops You Probably Don’t Know About
1
Outfit-Completing Earrings
Laser-cut from durable yet lightweight acrylic, these geometric earrings from My Moon Seeds will stand out, without weighing you down. Available in various shapes and colors, these are currently on the top of our birthday gifts wishlist.
To buy: $35, etsy.mymoonseeds.com.
2
Cute (And Practical!) Cord Organizers
Looking for a gift for that ultra-organized friend in your life? How about a hand-painted leather cord organizer from R-KI-TEKT that will wrangle their earbuds or phone charger. Hint: Order two, because you're definitely going to want to keep this one for yourself.
To buy: $16, etsy.rkitekt.com.
3
A Statement-Making Tie
The boring Father's Day tie gets a stylish, modern makeover in this colorful skinny tie from Gabe Jade Accessories. Also check out their other African wax print accessories, including bow ties and head wraps.
To buy: $60, etsy.gabejadeaccessories.com.
4
An Inspirational Catch-All Dish
For that friend or coworker who's always on their A game, get them a pretty handmade trinket dish from The Pink Locket that reads "today I will slay" or "boss lady." It's just what they'll need to add some personality to their workspace.
To buy: $22, etsy.thepinklocket.com.
5
A Decorative Memo Board
Whether they work from home or have an office cubicle, this memo board gives them the perfect spot to pin up a favorite photo or hang a reminder where they can't miss it. Plus, the Heart Department Co. lets you customize the board by picking the hardware color and paint.
To buy: From $45, etsy.theheartdepartmentco.com.
6
A Cozy, Chunky Knit Scarf
No matter if you call it an infinity scarf, a cowl, or a snood, this hand-crafted scarf by Urban Knit is an exceptionally soft blend of wool and alpaca yarn.
To buy: $67, etsy.urbanknit.com.
7
Beard Balm
Made with rosemary and pine-infused coconut oil, this beard balm will not only make his beard softer, but it also imparts a light scent. Then, browse Mint and Ocean's selection of lip balm, bath soaks, and face toner.
To buy: $9, etsy.mintandocean.com.