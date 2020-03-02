7 Black-Owned Etsy Shops to Support—and Find Gifts Everyone Will Love

Birthday presents? Mother's Day gifts? Father's Day finds? Done, done, and done! 

By Katie Holdefehr
March 02, 2020
Today, we're celebrating seven black-owned Etsy shops you'll want to bookmark right now to make shopping for gifts easier all year long. From eye-catching earrings for your sister's birthday, to stylish ties that will actually make it cool to give Dad a Father's Day tie, these are memorable gifts your loved ones will cherish. Looking for even more ideas? Check out all of the black artists and entrepreneurs highlighted in this blog post by Etsy's resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

Etsy

1
Outfit-Completing Earrings

Laser-cut from durable yet lightweight acrylic, these geometric earrings from My Moon Seeds will stand out, without weighing you down. Available in various shapes and colors, these are currently on the top of our birthday gifts wishlist. 

To buy: $35, etsy.mymoonseeds.com

Etsy

2
Cute (And Practical!) Cord Organizers

Looking for a gift for that ultra-organized friend in your life? How about a hand-painted leather cord organizer from R-KI-TEKT that will wrangle their earbuds or phone charger. Hint: Order two, because you're definitely going to want to keep this one for yourself. 

To buy: $16, etsy.rkitekt.com

Etsy

3
A Statement-Making Tie

The boring Father's Day tie gets a stylish, modern makeover in this colorful skinny tie from Gabe Jade Accessories. Also check out their other African wax print accessories, including bow ties and head wraps. 

To buy: $60, etsy.gabejadeaccessories.com

Etsy

4
An Inspirational Catch-All Dish

For that friend or coworker who's always on their A game, get them a pretty handmade trinket dish from The Pink Locket that reads "today I will slay" or "boss lady." It's just what they'll need to add some personality to their workspace. 

To buy: $22, etsy.thepinklocket.com

Etsy

5
A Decorative Memo Board

Whether they work from home or have an office cubicle, this memo board gives them the perfect spot to pin up a favorite photo or hang a reminder where they can't miss it. Plus, the Heart Department Co. lets you customize the board by picking the hardware color and paint. 

To buy: From $45, etsy.theheartdepartmentco.com.

 

Etsy

6
A Cozy, Chunky Knit Scarf

No matter if you call it an infinity scarf, a cowl, or a snood, this hand-crafted scarf by Urban Knit is an exceptionally soft blend of wool and alpaca yarn. 

To buy: $67, etsy.urbanknit.com

Etsy

7
Beard Balm

Made with rosemary and pine-infused coconut oil, this beard balm will not only make his beard softer, but it also imparts a light scent. Then, browse Mint and Ocean's selection of lip balm, bath soaks, and face toner. 

To buy: $9, etsy.mintandocean.com

