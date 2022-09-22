Space of the Week: An Entryway That's Black and White and Cool All Over

When Tamara Smith saw her soon-to-be home in Burlington, Canada, five years ago, two things in the entryway immediately stuck out: the muddy beige walls and a boob light (that type of glass flush mount that looks like, well, a boob). She got to work making the entry a place you'd actually want to enter. She and her husband DIYed most of it, installing a board-and-batten hall tree and painting it a glossy white, then covering the walls in the same shade with an eggshell finish. This project set the tone for the rest of the house. "It made me more passionate about DIY. I realized it was something I really liked to do!" Tamara says.

Mural Effect

The room looks like it's been meticulously wallpapered, but Tamara painted the design herself. She created a brushstroke pattern on a piece of paper as a test, then copied the motif on the walls.

All Aboard

Tamara added the hall tree because she wanted an accessible place for her kids to hang their jackets. She sketched out the design, got wood panels cut to size at the Home Depot, and nailed them up. Then she installed matte black hardware and set out a bench where people can put on their shoes.

These Old Things

Thrifting is one of Tamara's hobbies, so she included antique pieces, like a vintage rug with pink tones. She knew it would stand up to wear and tear (it already had!) and provide unexpected pattern and color.