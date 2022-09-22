Home Decorating Space of the Week: An Entryway That's Black and White and Cool All Over A little paint goes a long way in this most excellent foyer. By Erica Finamore Erica Finamore Erica Finamore has been with Meredith, now Dotdash Meredith, since 2021. Before becoming the Home Director for Real Simple, she was the Features Editor at Food Network Magazine and an assistant editor at HGTV Magazine. Highlights: * Home Director for Real Simple Magazine * Previously an editor at Food Network Magazine, HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle * Over 10 years of experience in editorial, both print and digital Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Tamara Smith When Tamara Smith saw her soon-to-be home in Burlington, Canada, five years ago, two things in the entryway immediately stuck out: the muddy beige walls and a boob light (that type of glass flush mount that looks like, well, a boob). She got to work making the entry a place you'd actually want to enter. She and her husband DIYed most of it, installing a board-and-batten hall tree and painting it a glossy white, then covering the walls in the same shade with an eggshell finish. This project set the tone for the rest of the house. "It made me more passionate about DIY. I realized it was something I really liked to do!" Tamara says. Mural Effect The room looks like it's been meticulously wallpapered, but Tamara painted the design herself. She created a brushstroke pattern on a piece of paper as a test, then copied the motif on the walls. All Aboard Tamara added the hall tree because she wanted an accessible place for her kids to hang their jackets. She sketched out the design, got wood panels cut to size at the Home Depot, and nailed them up. Then she installed matte black hardware and set out a bench where people can put on their shoes. These Old Things Thrifting is one of Tamara's hobbies, so she included antique pieces, like a vintage rug with pink tones. She knew it would stand up to wear and tear (it already had!) and provide unexpected pattern and color. 20 Inspiring Entryway Ideas That Make a Great First Impression Get the Look: 01 of 04 The Perfect Paint Behr behr.com Create a brushstroke pattern to achieve a sophisticated wall design. A dark color gives an entryway modern flair. 02 of 04 Hall Tree Hooks Home Depot homedepot.com Tamara added a hall tree because she wanted an accessible place for her kids to hang their jackets. The hooks are perfect for hanging coats, bags, and everything in between. 03 of 04 Rustic Rug Rugs.com rugs.com Give the space a lived-in feel and a pop of color with a vintage-style rug that can complement modern or traditional decor. 04 of 04 Seat and Storage Wayfair wayfair.com Declutter the entryway by adding a bench. This versatile piece can serve as seating or a space to tidy up shoes and bags. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit