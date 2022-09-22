Space of the Week: An Entryway That's Black and White and Cool All Over

A little paint goes a long way in this most excellent foyer.

By
Erica Finamore
Erica Finamore
Erica Finamore

Erica Finamore has been with Meredith, now Dotdash Meredith, since 2021. Before becoming the Home Director for Real Simple, she was the Features Editor at Food Network Magazine and an assistant editor at HGTV Magazine. Highlights: * Home Director for Real Simple Magazine * Previously an editor at Food Network Magazine, HGTV Magazine, The Pioneer Woman Magazine and InStyle * Over 10 years of experience in editorial, both print and digital

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022
Black and White Entryway With Painted Wall Pattern
Photo: Courtesy of Tamara Smith

When Tamara Smith saw her soon-to-be home in Burlington, Canada, five years ago, two things in the entryway immediately stuck out: the muddy beige walls and a boob light (that type of glass flush mount that looks like, well, a boob). She got to work making the entry a place you'd actually want to enter. She and her husband DIYed most of it, installing a board-and-batten hall tree and painting it a glossy white, then covering the walls in the same shade with an eggshell finish. This project set the tone for the rest of the house. "It made me more passionate about DIY. I realized it was something I really liked to do!" Tamara says.

Mural Effect

The room looks like it's been meticulously wallpapered, but Tamara painted the design herself. She created a brushstroke pattern on a piece of paper as a test, then copied the motif on the walls.

All Aboard

Tamara added the hall tree because she wanted an accessible place for her kids to hang their jackets. She sketched out the design, got wood panels cut to size at the Home Depot, and nailed them up. Then she installed matte black hardware and set out a bench where people can put on their shoes.

These Old Things

Thrifting is one of Tamara's hobbies, so she included antique pieces, like a vintage rug with pink tones. She knew it would stand up to wear and tear (it already had!) and provide unexpected pattern and color.

Get the Look:

01 of 04

The Perfect Paint

Behr Paint in the color Blackout.
Behr
behr.com

Create a brushstroke pattern to achieve a sophisticated wall design. A dark color gives an entryway modern flair.

02 of 04

Hall Tree Hooks

Liberty Matte Black Hook on a white background.
Home Depot
homedepot.com

Tamara added a hall tree because she wanted an accessible place for her kids to hang their jackets. The hooks are perfect for hanging coats, bags, and everything in between.

03 of 04

Rustic Rug

A rose colored, vintage-style rug in an entryway.
Rugs.com
rugs.com

Give the space a lived-in feel and a pop of color with a vintage-style rug that can complement modern or traditional decor.

04 of 04

Seat and Storage

Jiles Wood bench in the color natural.
Wayfair
wayfair.com

Declutter the entryway by adding a bench. This versatile piece can serve as seating or a space to tidy up shoes and bags.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Real Simple Home 2022 hero image
This Year's Real Simple Home Is the Modern Florida Beach House of Your Dreams
2nd Floor landing with wooden cabinet and palm pattern wallpaper
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Best Shoe Storage Tout
The 19 Best Shoe Storage Solutions for Every Space
best hall trees
The 8 Best Hall Trees to Spruce Up Your Home
entryway-ideas: built-ins with bench
20 Inspiring Entryway Ideas That Make a Great First Impression
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
mountain living room with large windows and sleek gray sofas
Space of the Week: A Living Room Embraces the 'Mountain Living' Look—Without Leaning Too Far Into a Theme
Storage Furniture
The 25 Best Storage Furniture Pieces for Every Part of Your Home
bright sunroom with white hanging lanterns
12 Sunroom Ideas That Will Make You Want to Lounge Around All Day
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
amazon storefront
This Under-the-Radar Section of Amazon Is Filled With Renovation-Free Entryway Storage Hacks
Wayfair Entryway Way Tout
Storage Benches, Hall Trees, and More Entryway Essentials Are Up to 67% Off at Wayfair
Clara Jung, Interior Designer
How to Give a Bedroom Boutique-Hotel Vibes, According to Designer Clara Jung
Best Rug Tout
The 20 Best Rugs for Every Style and Budget
Laundry room with blue cabinets, wood counters, and stacked washer and dryer
Space of the Week: A Brilliant Laundry Room Reno Maximizes Storage and Counter Space