5 Tips for a Better Binge-Watching Environment

To avoid having everyone fight over the best binge-watching spot, make every seat as cozy and conveniently situated as possible. The ultimate solution: a spacious sectional sofa (here are some favorites, including the Article sofa above) that lets several people sit front and center—or provides enough room for a couple to sprawl out.

Not ready to splurge on a sectional (or don't have the space for one)? Opt instead for a couple ottomans that will let you lounge while binge-watching, yet can be relocated to another room when not in use. Bonus points for ottomans with hidden storage for blankets.

To make sure each seat is at the best angle, take a turn in each one. If sitting in one spot for 30 minutes starts to make your neck hurt, adjust the angle or proximity to the TV to make sure it's as comfortable as possible. If you notice plants or decor blocking the screen from any angle, move them out of the way so no one will miss a moment.