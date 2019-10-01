The Best Cozy Winter Sheets to Snuggle Up In
These will keep you warm on the coldest nights.
While warm summer nights might have you reaching for cooling bed sheets that won't make you wake up sweating in the middle of the night, come winter, we're ready to snuggle up with the coziest sheets we can find. The trick to finding the best winter sheets that are warm yet won't make you sweat is to look for options that are also breathable. Then, remember the importance of layering. Start with a cozy top sheet picked from the options below, then layer on a blanket and top with a duvet for maximum warmth. The pockets of air trapped in between each layer build a warmer bed. For the base of your bedding, you can't go wrong with one of these warm, winter-ready bed sheets.
1
Luxe Sateen Sheets
In the world of winter-ready bedding, there are two camps: those who like super-soft and snuggly jersey and fuzzy flannel, and those who prefer a silkier sheet. For those who fall into the latter group, we present Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen Sheets. With a 480 thread count and a slightly luminous sheen, these cotton sheets are luxuriously smooth.
To buy: $149 for queen, brooklinen.com.
2
Organic Brushed Flannel
Crafted from brushed cotton, these flannel sheets will get softer and softer with each wash—but they magically won't pill. Choose from two sophisticated color options: light gray or stone white.
To buy: $159 for full, westelm.com.
3
Sleep Number Winter Soft Sheet Set
A cross between bed sheets and your favorite winter blanket, this ultra-cozy sheet set will transform your bed for winter. Reviewers assure us that while these microfiber sheets are warming, they miraculously won't make you sweat.
To buy: $100, sleepnumber.com.
4
Super-Soft Cotton Jersey Sheets
You know that feeling of comfort when you put on your favorite T-shirt? These cotton jersey sheets replicate that level of coziness. Plus, all of Coyuchi's sheets are made from organic cotton and GOTS-certified manufacturing processes.
To buy: $145 for full, amazon.com.
5
Classic Flannel Sheets
These soft flannel sheets will insulate your bed, while the classic plaid pattern provides a warming dose of nostalgia.
To buy: $129 for full, llbean.com.