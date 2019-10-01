The Best Cozy Winter Sheets to Snuggle Up In

Image zoom sleepnumber.com

While warm summer nights might have you reaching for cooling bed sheets that won't make you wake up sweating in the middle of the night, come winter, we're ready to snuggle up with the coziest sheets we can find. The trick to finding the best winter sheets that are warm yet won't make you sweat is to look for options that are also breathable. Then, remember the importance of layering. Start with a cozy top sheet picked from the options below, then layer on a blanket and top with a duvet for maximum warmth. The pockets of air trapped in between each layer build a warmer bed. For the base of your bedding, you can't go wrong with one of these warm, winter-ready bed sheets.

RELATED: How to Build the Warmest, Coziest Winter Bed