Attention, Shoppers: It's the Best Time of Year to Buy These 3 Things

Whether you're in the market for a brand new fridge, a sofa, or a laptop, you'll want to do your research before you shop. There are certain times of year when specific items go on sale, so if you're strategic and time your big purchases correctly, you can score the best deals all year long. As Labor Day sales approach and the start of fall looms near, it's the best time to buy appliances, patio furniture (and grills), as well as one of the best times to buy a new mattress. If you're currently sleeping on a decades-old mattress or have had your eye on a new dishwasher, now's the time to shop the deals below. When you find what you're looking for, don't wait too long—you'll have to wait another 12 months for these deals to come around again.

Best Time to Buy Appliances

Mark your calendars, September and October is the best time of the year to invest in new appliances. Around this time, major appliance brands are rolling out their latest models, so they're eager to clear out old inventory. Translation: Big sales to get product moving.

The Deals: Currently, large appliances are up to 40 percent off at Home Depot's Labor Day Savings sale, while Best Buy's annual Labor Day appliance sale offers similar savings, along with a Prime Match Guarantee.

The one exception to this rule: refrigerators. If you're looking for a new fridge, you'll want to wait until May to score the best prices.

Splurge on a New Mattress

While most major holiday weekends, including Memorial Day, see a spike in mattress deals, Labor Day is arguably the best time of year to buy a mattress because it marks the beginning of hibernation season (for those who plan to snuggle in bed until spring). If you currently have an old, uncomfortable mattress, now's the time to upgrade to one you can enjoy all winter long.

The Deals: Nectar is having a $100-off sale, Sleep Number is discounting all smart beds, Casper is offering 10 percent off all mattresses, and Leesa is offering up to $200 off its cult-favorite mattresses. Back-to-school season often signals the start of sleep deprivation, but investing in a new mattress is a great way to buck the trend.

Shop for Patio Furniture

Just like bathing suits are hitting the sales rack in the clothing department, patio furniture is getting discounted in the home department. It makes sense that retailers are trying to clear out their stock to make way for autumn merchandise, so prices are at their lowest. It may feel frustrating to buy furniture you'll have to wait a full year to enjoy, but the savings will be well worth the wait. Plus, if you shop right now, you'll be able to squeeze in at least a couple more outdoor gatherings before you have to store the patio set away for the winter.

While you're shopping for a new outdoor set, take a peek at the deals on grills. Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but grilling season is far from over. Check Home Depot and Lowe's for end-of-season discounts on grills.

The Deals: Shop the patio furniture deals at Pier1, Target (don't miss the clearance section!), West Elm (up to 50 percent off), and discounted outdoor furniture and decor (yes, including outdoor throw pillows) at World Market.