This Surprising Target Section Is Where I Find All My Home Decor Favorites
Each aisle of Target is filled with hidden shopping treasures. There are hacks helpful in mastering the art of the Target run, but there's one trick that I discovered on my own. If you're willing to broaden your home decor horizons, there's a surprising spot in the store (and online) that's filled with budget-friendly and fun pieces.
Steer your bright red cart straight for the children's home decor section, because Target's Pillowfort line contains countless must-have pieces for every room of the house. As an unofficial expert of all things Target, I bring great pleasure in telling you that Pillowfort's collection of home accessories is child-friendly, but still chic enough for adults looking to liven up their space (aka me).
To buy: $35; target.com.
Shopping for new furniture and home accessories isn't necessarily fun, and as someone who prefers vibrant, bright decor, I often struggle with finding items that match my mood. Thanks to Pillowfort, I'm able to make my home feel more like an actual home.
Target switches out the collection with each season, but current Pillowfort offerings are colorful, bohemian-inspired pieces. I've had an especially difficult time choosing between affordable storage options, a shag rug covered in a geometric print, and wall decor, like this round mirror accented with pom poms. And though I have purchased previous Pillowfort lamps for nearly every surface in my home, I have also considered making space for this square leopard-print light.
Some other current favorites include a cozy striped throw, a fruit-filled shower curtain that would liven up any bathroom, wood hexagon-shaped shelves accented with pastel coloring, and this brightly colored throw pillow. Pricing for Pillowfort items begin at just $5, but some items, like this natural rattan floor lamp and this modern nightstand are priced higher.
Based on the reviews of some Target customers, I'm not the only shopper to swear by this hack. The natural rattan floor lamp became an essential home office piece for one reviewer, who wrote, "I love that you can dim it. The faux wood print on the pole and base [is] very subtle and the actual rattan lamp shade is beautiful and well made."
Another shopper shared their approval for a modern metal table lamp that's so popular, it's only currently available online in blue. "It's beautiful and well-made. It is sturdy and well packaged. They exceeded my expectations and I could not possibly be more pleased. They are much larger than the previous lamps we had on our bedside tables, and much more substantial," the Target reviewer shared.
Scroll through some of the many chic items currently available through Pillowfort below. Just don't forget to find your own favorites over on Target.com too.
To buy: $80; target.com.
To buy: $15; target.com.
To buy: $20; target.com.
To buy: $45; target.com.