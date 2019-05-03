The Best Sectional Sofas for Every Budget
Including gorgeous options under $1,000.
Not to overhype a piece of furniture, but a well-designed sectional sofa might be one of the secrets to domestic bliss (and a beautiful living room). With room for you, a partner, pets, or kids, no one person gets the best spot in the house—it gives everyone the room they need to relax and enjoy a lengthy Netflix binge. So we’ve rounded up the best sectional sofas in a range of prices to fit your budget.
Before you choose your favorite, here’s an important tip to keep in mind: While you have to buy what you can afford, the price of a piece of furniture often reflects how it’s made and what it’s made of. If you’re looking for something that lasts, it’s smart to spend the extra money for a sofa that has a solid foundation, quality fabric, and cushions that won’t lose their shape. Buy what works best for your home, but pay attention to the construction, too.
1
Hephzibah Reversible Sectional Futon, $526
If you’re short on space, this sectional doubles as a place for guests to sleep, too, thanks to its multi-position back and interchangeable chaise. To sweeten the deal, this sectional sofa even has a storage compartment built-in to stash your favorite board games or extra blankets. Available in four colors, this sectional's clean lines and sophisticated tufted back fits with a variety of styles, while the price is easy on your wallet.
To buy: $516 (originally $969), wayfair.com.
2
Riley 2-Piece Mid-Century Upholstered Sectional Sofa, $878
A neutral that will play nicely with your more eclectic pieces of furniture, this left-facing chaise sectional sofa is structured while still feeling sink-in soft. Made with a sturdy plywood frame and metal legs, its spring-filled cushions offer support and durability. To add a little color and texture, top with a variety of playful throw pillows—they require less commitment than a sofa, and are simple to swap in and out.
To buy: $878, homedepot.com.
3
Landskrona, $999
So tailored you can barely tell it’s a fabric cover, the end result is a neat and modern-looking sectional sofa that can seat at least three people comfortably. For an affordable furniture piece, it’s well-made, constructed with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding for long-lasting comfort. The cover has also been tested to resist abrasion and can handle up to 50,000 cycles. Customize the sectional even further, thanks to the removable armrests that allow you to add a chaise lounge.
To buy: $999, ikea.com.
4
Pearl Gray Ennis Left Facing Sectional Sofa, $1,600
In a style that will stand the test of time, the pearl-gray Ennis sofa, with its simple shape and neutral color, will survive many design evolutions in your living room. Little details like button tufted cushions and walnut finished legs add personality. Like all the best sectional sofas, it has no-sag springs for extra durability and is crafted from hardwood.
To buy: $1,600, worldmarket.com.
5
Lewis Sectional, $2,274
Prepare to be spoiled because Joybird offers beautiful furniture customization at factory prices. Choose your style and then put your personal stamp on it by selecting your fabric color, wood stain, orientation, and leg shape so it works exactly how you envisioned it in your living room. To make sure you’re satisfied, they offer a one-year home trial and free returns, too.
To buy: From $2,274, joybird.com.
6
Alaina Velvet Sectional, $2,495
With its sumptuous velvet fabric and brass legs, this is one of the best sectional sofas if you’re looking to make a statement in your space. Available in nine colors (some are linen instead of velvet), there’s definitely a hue that will work in your home. Made up of four separate pieces, not only is it easy to get through smaller doorways, it even works in an awkwardly sized room.
To buy: $2,495, luluandgeorgia.com.
7
Axel Leather Sofa, $2,719
Leather is always a classic choice, and this simple, industrial style sofa with a freestanding ottoman offers the look of a sectional but the flexibility of separates. Plus, the frame is made of solid eucalyptus and engineered hardwood that has been kiln-dried to prevent warping. The cushions have the same quality, too: they have high gauge springs for support and fiber-filled back cushions.
To buy: From $2,719, westelm.com.
8
Sven Leather Sectional, $2,999
Topping off our list, this luxurious leather sofa is an investment, but it's a timeless piece that ages well. Not only is it one of the easiest options to keep clean, but leather won't trap dust mites or pet fur, making it a great choice for those with allergies. The leather is buttery soft and comfortable. Plus, each hide is sourced as a by-product from food production. Introduce this beautiful sofa to your living room, and it will soon become your family's go-to hangout spot.
To buy: $2,999, article.com.