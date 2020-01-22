These Machine-Washable Rugs Are Perfect for All Your High-Traffic Areas

Ruggable

Imagine being able to own a rug that can live through pet accidents, wine spills, or your child’s “accidental” artwork while looking as good as the day it arrived? We’re here to inform you that moment has finally come. While the company was founded in 2010, Ruggable has officially become one of 2020’s best places to shop for affordable rugs online. The direct-to-consumer brand offers some of the most innovative rugs for your home—each one is machine-washable, waterproof, and stain-resistant, which means they’re made to endure life’s messiest (and best!) moments.

So how do these magic carpets work exactly? First, installation is ridiculously easy. Each rug comes as a two-part system that includes a lightweight rug cover and a non-slip rug pad. All you have to do is first position the rug pad where you want to cover your floor, and top it off with the interchangeable, patterned cover of your choice.

Since Ruggable’s rugs are made of polyester with a polyurethane waterproof barrier, they are more durable, naturally water-resistant, and less prone to lasting stains, especially in high-traffic areas. But if you do happen to spill, even the largest rug option (8’x10’) can be tossed into a standard washer and washed with a mild detergent to do the trick. You can even dry the rug cover on low heat, but air drying them might also help the pattern from fading.

Whether you’ve been wanting to add a runner to your kitchen or replace your large dining room rug, Ruggable offers super chic patterns in different sizes: 8’x10’, 6’x9’, 5’x7’, 3’x5’, 2.5’x7’, and 2.5’x10’. If you don’t know where to start shopping, you can browse the site by color, size, or style—Ruggable offers 10 different interior design trends to best match your aesthetic, including bohemian, contemporary, and geometric.

Because we’re all about simplifying everyday tasks, we believe rug shopping and rug cleaning should be easy. Ruggable is our go-to because it ticks both those boxes. So to help you find a rug that will bring your whole room together, we’ve rounded up some of Ruggable’s best-selling rug styles below.

1. Maral Heriz Creme Rug

To buy: from $109; ruggable.com.

2. Linear Aztec Black Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.

3. Soraya Trellis Ash Grey Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.

4. Cambria Sapphire Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.

5. Hendesi Heriz Abalone Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.

6. Serenata Slate Blue Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.

7. Suzani Coral Rug

To buy: From $109; ruggable.com.