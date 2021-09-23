9 Comfy-Cozy Reading Chairs to Complete Your Dream Reading Nook—Including Under-$200 Options
Bookworms can read anywhere—curled up in bed, on a crowded subway, and even in the squished middle seat of a plane. But just because you can read in any environment doesn't mean you don't deserve the comfiest sanctuary to cozy up in while you get lost in a chapter. To make the most of your at-home reading experience, a chair that feels like a warm hug is in order.
Rather than suffering from decision fatigue, we've gathered a handful of options that'll boost the style factor of your space, yet still feel relaxing and plush every time you take a seat. If pillowy and cloud-like is what you're after, this swiveling cocoon of a lounge chair is destined for your living room.
Or perhaps you're feeling something sophisticated and sharp? There's a perfect armchair for that, too. But if you're searching for the best of both worlds, this list also contains an accent chair that possesses that sleek "it" factor, but is constructed with memory foam.
The following seating arrangements might just embody your idea of what a perfect comfy reading chair is. Browse through this selection so you can outfit the corners of every room you have with a plush, cushy accent piece. Those bookshelves are calling your name.
Related Items
Belleze Modern Accent Chair
Available in a mix of 11 colors and prints, this accent chair is the perfect way to punctuate a reading space. It gives a slight nod to the vintage styles of decades past, but looks updated thanks to its rounded lines. It's perfect if you like your seats on the firmer side, but reviewers noted that it starts to break in comfortably after a bit. It's also quite a steal, according to some. "The fabric is good quality and the price is a real bargain," wrote one shopper.
Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Modern Arm Chair
No need to look any further, mid-century modern fans. This comfy armchair has the coveted shape and slanted lines that make MCM such a lovable style but is padded in all the right places to make lounging in it a treat. The beige tone is ideal for style minimalists, and there's a matching ottoman available, too, that you can purchase to kick your feet up. "The color perfectly blends with our sofa and the cushion is firm and soft enough for a comfortable sitting for a long time," explained a reviewer.
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair
Navy blue accent pieces never go out of style, and neither do chairs that are as soft as your favorite blanket. This armchair from Lifestyle Solutions is wrapped in buttery microfiber fabric and has plenty of space for curling up and diving into a new read. Shoppers noted that it's easy to assemble and has ample room for curling up with a little one or sitting cross-legged. "I ordered two of these chairs for my home library," began a buyer. "They are very comfortable to sit in and they look very nice in the room. The extra width definitely makes them feel extra cozy. My kids love to curl up with a book and a blanket in the chairs."
Avawing Living Room Rocking Chair
While you may have never equated a rocking chair with style, this version from Avawing is here to change your mind. It comes in both beige and gray, and the movement of the rocker makes reading with babies and children much more soothing. Even without little ones, the comfort of a rocking chair still holds. As one happy shopper wrote, "This is such a relaxing chair and just beautiful [in] my living room. 10 out of 5 stars!" An additional person noted they wish they could buy another so "my husband and I can stop fighting over who sits on the chair."
Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Armchair
Why not style a mini couch in your reading corner? It's all the comfort in half the size, and this Stone & Beam armchair is certainly one you could nap, snack, read, and repeat in. With thick arms and pillowy cushions, you can drape yourself on it, sit cross-legged, or curl up like a cat. You have seven neutral shades to choose from, whether chocolate brown, caramel leather, or light slate gray suit your fancy. "The chairs have held up wonderfully and get used every day by people and all the fur monsters," wrote a shopper who has owned them for over a year. "I have also had no problems cleaning them. Moisture seems to bead up long enough to wipe clean. And dirt from dog paws just wipes right off."