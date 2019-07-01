12 Best Places to Buy Affordable Art Online
Say so-long to those blank walls in your home.
Even once the rest of your home is fully furnished, finding wall art you love for a gallery wall (or to shine on its own) at a price you can afford is oftentimes one of the hardest decorating challenges. Part of the problem is simply not knowing where to look, but luckily, there are plenty of places to buy affordable art online. Armed with this list of reliables sources for well-priced art online, you're sure to find an abstract painting you love or a landscape that's destined for your living room.
The first step: identify what kind of art you gravitate towards. Do you spend more time in modern art museums, or do you prefer the Dutch Masters, or maybe seaside watercolors? Once you know what you like, it can help guide your search. Some of the sites below are ideal for discovering emerging contemporary artists, while others have an impressive selection of vintage oil paintings. Let your style guide you to sources that match your aesthetic. From there, some sites have filters that let you search for art within a certain price range or even within a color palette. Narrow down the options to those within your budget and that complement your home decor, and you'll quickly find art you love to live with.
1
Minted
A favorite among Real Simple's editors, Minted is one of our favorite sources to buy art online from a variety of independent artists. The site lets you narrow down your search by style, medium, or color so it's easy to find a piece in a specific size to go above your living room mantel that will match your room's decor perfectly. You'll find plenty of abstract watercolor pieces and modern photography.
Prices: An 18-by-24-inch piece of art is generally around $100, and adding a frame starts at another $98. For a beautifully framed work of art totaling less than $200, the prices are very reasonable.
2
Juniper Print Shop
If you're looking for oversized modern art you can actually afford or you want to build a minimalist gallery wall, Juniper Print Shop is the place to start. Depending upon your budget and project, you have several options. You can either order a physical print that will get mailed to your door, or you can opt for a cheaper "digital download" version. Once you download the print, you can get it printed at Costco, FedEx, or a local printer. For those who want big modern art on a tight budget, Juniper Print Shop should be your go-to.
Prices: Digital downloads start at just $20, while 16-by-20-inch prints are just $40. This shop doesn't sell frames, but they recommend finding cheap options at Michaels, IKEA, or Target.
3
Saatchi Art
An online art gallery, Saatchi Art lets you explore by price point, including original pieces under $500. If you prefer to browse a curated selection, check out the "New This Week" section of art selected by Saatchi Art's in-house curator. In this giant digital art gallery, you'll find everything from expensive paintings, to affordable drawings, to original sculptures for your garden.
Prices: The prices range from cheap prints under $50, to sculptures that cost over $50,000. To find affordable art, sort by price point, such as works under $500.
4
20x200
Searching for affordable, modern photography? The hunt is over. On 20x200, photo prints start at just $24. To narrow down your search, browse through the curated collections of ocean-inspired art, kid room art, and more.
Prices: With prints starting as low as $24, you can build an entire gallery wall here without going over your home decor budget.
5
Etsy
If you're willing to do some scrolling, Etsy is an excellent source for original art, including vintage art. Under "Item Type," select either "handmade" or "vintage" depending upon what you're searching for. If you're looking for printable wall art quotes or want to commission a drawing of your home, you can find that here.
Prices: Vary greatly by vendor, but you can narrow down your search by a range of price points.
6
Urban Outfitters
When you have big walls to fill and a small budget to work with, Urban Outfitters has affordable posters and prints. Just add a sleek frame and these under-$50 pieces instantly look more polished. From abstract geometric prints to woven wall hangings to trendy removable wallpaper, Urban Outfitters has a surprising selection of wall decor.
Prices: Prints start at just $19.
7
World Market
A favorite source for affordable home decor and furniture, World Market is also a treasure trove of wall art. Look for animal prints on canvas, desert-inspired photography, and botanical art wall hangings.
To buy: You'll find a large selection under $100.
8
Society6
At Society6, you can get everything from pillows to clocks adorned with prints and patterns from independent artists and designers, but you can also order wall art. No matter if you're looking for minimalist line drawings or a hand-drawn map of your city, you'll likely find it here.
Prices: You'll find plenty of options under $100. Don't miss the selection of posters and giant wall murals for truly eye-catching statement pieces.
9
Leif
Abstract watercolor paintings, colorful geometrics, and florals abound at this Brooklyn-based online home decor shop.
Prices: Great news—every piece here is under $300, so you don't need to be afraid you'll fall in love with a prohibitively expensive work.
10
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's bohemian-inspired wall art selection goes beyond the typical prints to include decorative baskets, woven wall hangings, tapestries, and mirrors. When you're looking for wall art with a boho vibe that will add serious texture to your space, this is the place to shop.
Prices: From $58 for a small woven wall hanging, to $3,000 for a large 64-by-44-inch art print.
11
Lumas
Calling all fans of photography, you don't want to miss Lumas, an online marketplace for art photography. From overhead beach photography snapped from helicopters to nature prints and portraits, there are options here for every style. In addition to the website, Lumas also has a network of 31 art galleries around the world.
Prices: Minis start at $99, while hand-signed limited editions begin at $350.
12
Tappan Collective
Tappan Collective features the work of emerging artists—so you can discover new talent and support their work, at prices you can actually afford. You can sort the works by medium, including sculpture, paintings, and mixed media, to help narrow your focus.
To buy: Use the search functionality to sort by price point, including many works under $500.