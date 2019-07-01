12 Best Places to Buy Affordable Art Online

Image zoom Juniper Print Shop

Even once the rest of your home is fully furnished, finding wall art you love for a gallery wall (or to shine on its own) at a price you can afford is oftentimes one of the hardest decorating challenges. Part of the problem is simply not knowing where to look, but luckily, there are plenty of places to buy affordable art online. Armed with this list of reliables sources for well-priced art online, you're sure to find an abstract painting you love or a landscape that's destined for your living room.

The first step: identify what kind of art you gravitate towards. Do you spend more time in modern art museums, or do you prefer the Dutch Masters, or maybe seaside watercolors? Once you know what you like, it can help guide your search. Some of the sites below are ideal for discovering emerging contemporary artists, while others have an impressive selection of vintage oil paintings. Let your style guide you to sources that match your aesthetic. From there, some sites have filters that let you search for art within a certain price range or even within a color palette. Narrow down the options to those within your budget and that complement your home decor, and you'll quickly find art you love to live with.

