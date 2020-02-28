The 11 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper, According to Reviews

Image zoom purple.com

It’s a well-known fact that getting a good night’s sleep is essential to your overall health and well-being. Not only can catching some Zzzs make you more productive, but it can also boost your immune system and keep anxiety at bay. Items like sleep masks and weighted blankets can help you achieve deeper sleep, but one of the easiest ways to get a better night’s sleep is to find the right pillow.

If you think every pillow is the same, think again. Different types of sleepers have different needs. If you tend to sleep on your side, you should go for loftier options that will take the strain off your neck, while stomach sleepers should look for thinner pillows to prevent neck and lower back discomfort.

With thousands of pillows on the market, figuring out which option is best for you can be difficult, especially since you can’t test them out first. So to help you cut through the clutter, we’ve turned to reviews from real shoppers who have bought and slept on these pillows.

Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, there’s an option for just about everyone on this list. Keep reading to shop the 11 pillows customers say will give you a great night’s sleep.

These are the best pillows to shop: