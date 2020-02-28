The 11 Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper, According to Reviews
Catch some Zzzs with these fluffy and supportive picks.
It’s a well-known fact that getting a good night’s sleep is essential to your overall health and well-being. Not only can catching some Zzzs make you more productive, but it can also boost your immune system and keep anxiety at bay. Items like sleep masks and weighted blankets can help you achieve deeper sleep, but one of the easiest ways to get a better night’s sleep is to find the right pillow.
If you think every pillow is the same, think again. Different types of sleepers have different needs. If you tend to sleep on your side, you should go for loftier options that will take the strain off your neck, while stomach sleepers should look for thinner pillows to prevent neck and lower back discomfort.
With thousands of pillows on the market, figuring out which option is best for you can be difficult, especially since you can’t test them out first. So to help you cut through the clutter, we’ve turned to reviews from real shoppers who have bought and slept on these pillows.
Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, there’s an option for just about everyone on this list. Keep reading to shop the 11 pillows customers say will give you a great night’s sleep.
These are the best pillows to shop:
- Best Overall: Beckham Hotel Collection Gel King-Size Pillow
- Best for Side Sleepers: Parachute Down Alternative Side Sleeper King-Size Pillow
- Best for Back Sleepers: Epabo Contour Memory Foam Queen-Size Pillow
- Best for Stomach Sleepers: Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam King-Size Pillow
- Best Cooling Option: Purple Harmony Standard-Size Pillow
- Best Affordable Option: AmazonBasics Down Alternative Standard-Size Pillows
- Best Adjustable Option: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Hypoallergenic Queen-Size Pillow
- Best Down Option: Brooklinen Plush Down Standard-Size Pillow
- Best Memory Foam Option: Cushion Lab Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow
- Best for Neck Pain: Mediflow Water Pillow
- Best Body Pillow: Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillow
1
Best Overall: Beckham Hotel Collection Gel King-Size Pillow
Not only is this super plush pillow from Beckham Hotel Collection Amazon’s best-selling bed pillow, but it also has more than 6,000 five-star reviews to boot. Aside from a comfortable gel-fiber core, the supportive pillow features a soft cotton cover and is specially designed to work for back, side, and stomach sleepers. It is also hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, and fade-resistant. “The absolute best pillows that I have ever purchased,” wrote one customer. “These pillows are comfortable and cooling. I have nerves protruding from my spine and neck and rarely have a good night’s sleep. These pillows are 10 stars in my opinion!!”
To buy: $48 for two; amazon.com.
2
Best for Side Sleepers: Parachute Down Alternative Side Sleeper King-Size Pillow
This innovative pillow from Parachute features a 3.5-inch gusset that elevates your head to keep your neck and back aligned — something that is super important for side sleepers. Made with a hypoallergenic down alternative filling, the fluffy pillow boasts a cotton shell that is reinforced with a durable double-stitched piping seam. While the pillow is expensive at $100 apiece, customers say it is so soft, comfortable, and supportive that it is well worth the price. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty in case you have any issues. “I LOVE this pillow. I am a side sleeper and finally I can sleep through the night! Love the shape, the density, and the way it is made,” said one happy shopper.
To buy: $99, parachutehome.com.
3
Best for Back Sleepers: Epabo Contour Memory Foam Queen-Size Pillow
This memory foam pillow from Epabo is ergonomically designed to contour to your head, offering the perfect amount of comfort and support. Along with a breathable memory foam core that will keep you cool as you sleep, the pillow also comes with a removable, machine-washable slipcover. “I am a back sleeper and this pillow has helped me fall and stay asleep so much better than my old conventional pillows,” wrote one reviewer. “It is really soft but still relieves my neck pain!”
To buy: $46 (Originally $50); amazon.com.
4
Best for Stomach Sleepers: Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam King-Size Pillow
Designed for stomach sleepers, this slim pillow by Bluewave Bedding is only 2.5 inches tall, which allows your head to comfortably rest closer to the mattress. Not only will this help prevent neck strains, but it will also relieve stress on your lower back. The innovative pillow is also hypoallergenic, dust mite-resistant, and mold- and mildew-resistant. “In the past, I’ve always been attracted to puffier, thicker pillows. I never would have thought that a super slim pillow was the solution for my sleeping position,” wrote one customer. “This pillow is the perfect combination of softness and firmness, and an appropriate thickness to provide a neutral neck position for stomach sleepers. LOVE it and would strongly recommend it for anyone who sleeps on their belly.”
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
5
Best Cooling Option: Purple Harmony Standard-Size Pillow
Made with Purple’s patented Purple Grid Hex—a structure of hexagon-shaped air channels—this pillow provides the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep. The pillow’s moisture-wicking cover will keep you cool and dry throughout the night, while the Grid Hex’s open-air channels help promote airflow. “This is by far the most expensive pillow I have ever bought, but it is also the BEST pillow I have ever slept on,” raved one shopper. “This thing is the perfect blend of soft and support. It stays cool, so I don’t need to flip over to the cool side later. I am going to need another one because my wife and kids keep trying to steal it.”
To buy: $159; purple.com.
6
Best Affordable Option: AmazonBasics Down Alternative Standard-Size Pillows
This AmazonBasics pillow proves you don’t have to spend a ton of money for a high-quality option. The plush down alternative pillow boasts a soft microfiber shell and comes with a limited one-year warranty. Plus, at $24 for a set of two standard-size pillows, this option is definitely the best bang for your buck. “These pillow are among the best I’ve ever used,” wrote one customer. “I’ve never had luck with expensive pillows, they’re always too thick or too firm, and these pillows are perfect for me! I typically sleep on my side or stomach and these don’t give me the neck issues I’ve had with others PLUS they are such a great price!”
To buy: $24 for two; amazon.com.
7
Best Adjustable Option: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Hypoallergenic Queen-Size Pillow
Looking for a pillow that allows you to adjust its size? Check out this option from Coop Home Goods. The incredibly soft pillow comes with extra memory foam padding so you can add or remove filling until you find the loft level that is right for your individual needs. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review, with one writing, “This pillow is life-changing! First night I slept with it the way it came. A little too much fluff for me. Tried again the second night, still it was too much. So I took about 1/4 of the stuffing (the softest stuff on the planet) out and voila! THE. BEST. PILLOW. EVER. I’ve been sleeping like a baby since customizing the pillow to my liking! It’s incredible!”
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
8
Best Down Option: Brooklinen Plush Down Standard-Size Pillow
If you prefer the softness of down pillows, over 1,000 customers recommend considering this option from Brooklinen. Each pillow is filled with 100 percent down clusters and feathers, and there are three levels of firmness to choose from: plush, mid-plush, and firm. One shopper said it was like “sleeping on a cloud” before adding, “The pillow is soft and fluffy enough to rest your noggin, but plenty of support to keep your neck aligned. Best. Pillow. Ever.”
To buy: $89 (Originally $99); brooklinen.com.
9
Best Memory Foam Option: Cushion Lab Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow
This memory foam pillow by Cushion Lab features a contoured head basin, curved shoulder line, and neck cushion that work together to uniquely cradle your head and neck as you sleep. The ergonomic pillow also provides two different sleeping heights; the higher side works great for back and side sleepers, while the lower side allows stomach sleepers to rest comfortably. “This is a great memory foam pillow,” said one reviewer. “After many years of sleeping with a generic pillow and waking up with back and neck pain I was finally convinced to buy a memory foam pillow and it makes a huge difference. I sleep very well now and would recommend this pillow if you also suffer from bad sleep.”
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
10
Best for Neck Pain: Mediflow Water Pillow
If you suffer from neck pain, you may want to consider switching to this supportive pillow by Mediflow. The brand’s water base technology has been clinically proven by an independent Johns Hopkins University study “to reduce neck pain and improve overall quality of sleep.” The adjustable pillow is especially good for sleepers who tend to roll around a lot in their sleep, as the water inside will move with you, so you’ll never have to wake up to adjust your pillow again. One happy customer wrote, “It took a few nights to adjust the amount of water to what I needed, and it took a little to get used to the movement of the water inside the pillow. But my neck pain is completely gone! I’m a side and back sleeper, and this thing is amazing.”
To buy: $45 (Originally $50); amazon.com.
11
Best Body Pillow: Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillow
This body pillow from Snuggle-Pedic is made from a breathable memory foam that is designed to keep its shape and never fall flat. Customers say the 54-inch-long pillow is the perfect length to cuddle up with, and they love that the fluffy pillow is machine washable, making it very easy to clean. “This was a gift from my brother and it changed my life,” said one shopper. “All day I look forward to getting back in bed and cuddling with this pillow. Normally body pillows just make me hot. This just makes me happy. I bought one for my girlfriend and she’s obsessed now too.”
To buy: $70; amazon.com.