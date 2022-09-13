5 Stunning Paint Colors Spotted in the Real Simple Home

Go ahead, steal these paint colors for your own home.

By
Katie Holdefehr
Katie Holdefehr
Published on September 13, 2022
Peach paint in guest bedroom
Photo: Christopher Testani

Real Simple's annual idea home is always full of decor inspiration we can't wait to try—but this year's house, located in the Rosemary Beach community in Walton County, Fla., is compelling us to pick up a paintbrush immediately. From the navy hue brushed on the kitchen island to the coral color in the guest bedroom, it's impossible to take a tour of the home without stopping to ask, "Wait, what paint color is that?" Here, we've rounded up some of the most eye-catching hues in the house, plus the interior designers' expert advice on selecting paint colors. OK, grab that paintbrush!

real-simple-home-2022-florida-Kitchen-061
Christopher Testani

Pitch Cobalt

In the kitchen designed by Gina Gutierrez, the window trim and kitchen island are both brushed with a deep shade of navy, Pitch Cobalt by Valspar. When used in small, strategic doses in a room filled with natural light, the moody hue lends contrast and depth without darkening the room at all. To connect the living room and dining room, the stair banister in the dining room also got a coat of the color. If you want to work darker shades into your home but aren't sure how, follow Gina's lead and use them in conjunction with brighter hues. "In this kitchen, the navy helped ground the brighter, coastal colors," she says.

real-simple-home-2022-florida-Bedroom-416
Christopher Testani

Peach Champagne

No sure what paint color to pick? Let art serve as inspiration. In the guest bedroom, designer Erin Wheeler of Sunny Circle Studio let the art above the bed guide the color palette of the space. The walls got a coat of Peach Champagne, while the closet doors were brushed with Sweet Marmalade. Letting a piece of art decide the paint choices in the room takes the guesswork out of color matching—the artist has already done all the work for you.

real-simple-home-2022-florida-Primary-Closet-375
Christopher Testani

Flora

In the primary bedroom designed by Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors, the closet gets its own sense of style thanks to a coat of on-trend green paint, Flora by Valspar. When applied to the shelves, trim, and even the closet rod, this complex olive green hue ties the space together, giving the impression of a custom closet.

real-simple-home-2022-florida-Bunkroom-294
Christopher Testani

Fresh Basin

For the kids' bunk room, designer Kelly Finley of Joy Street Design painted a shade of aqua on the bed frames and built-ins. Vibrant and cheery, Fresh Basin brightens a room with very little natural light. When matched with its complementary color, a warm orange, the pairing is fun and playful—ideal for a kids' hangout space.

Marketing Real Simple Home 2022 2nd Floor Landing, green paint on accent wall with chair and ottoman
Photography by Laurey Glenn / Styling by Zoë Gowen

Green Trellis

To make the most of an unused space in the house, Senior Home Editor Leslie Corona set up a charming nook—complete with a comfy chair and floor lamp—for reading or working from home. The sage green accent wall (Green Trellis by Valspar) adorned with black and white photo prints lends visual interest, proving that every spot in your home is an opportunity for good design.

