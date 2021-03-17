The Best Paint Colors for Your Front Door, According to Feng Shui
Here's the right way to boost your home's curb appeal.
Feng shui translates to "wind" and "water" in Chinese. It's an ancient Chinese practice that offers guidelines on how to live in harmony with nature. Humans, like elements in nature, thrive on wind (breath) and water (we are over 70 percent water!). When we live mindfully in sync with the natural world, our lives flourish and we can see the beauty around us.
One of the most important areas of the home to look at is the front door. In feng shui, we call the front door the "mouth of qi." Qi is universal life force energy, and so the front door is the main portal in which we can receive positive energy and opportunities. The front entrance also symbolizes your face to the world, how others see you or their first impression of you. On an everyday level, the entry is also the last thing you see before you leave, and the first thing you see upon your return home. In feng shui, we acknowledge all the subtle ways in which the front door can greatly influence your mood, well-being, health, and prosperity.
A fun and simple way to change your feng shui is to switch up the paint color of your front door to correspond to your intention. Here's our list of the best paint colors for your front door, according to feng shui.
Red is probably the most popular color for a feng shui-inspired front door. In feng shui, red represents good luck, protection, and fire energy. The fire element aspect can help you to stand out, be seen, and bring overall inspiration into the home.
Brown and yellow are colors related to the earth element, which is all about self-care, being grounded, and support of your overall well-being. These colors are great for a front door if you’d like to bring more stability and calm into your home.
Gray or white are the colors of the metal element. Metal energy invokes precision, beauty, and elegance. Gray also has the added benefit of inviting helpful people to support us, while white encourages joy.
The water element is connected to deep wisdom and is associated with the color black, and even very dark midnight blues. In addition, you can use these dark paint colors for your front door with the intention to absorb and attract positive energy and prosperity for you and your family.
Remember, select the color and intention that resonates with you. It can be any shade, from pale to deep hues. The key is to find one that you love and that works for your home!