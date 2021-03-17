The Best Paint Colors for Your Front Door, According to Feng Shui

Feng shui translates to "wind" and "water" in Chinese. It's an ancient Chinese practice that offers guidelines on how to live in harmony with nature. Humans, like elements in nature, thrive on wind (breath) and water (we are over 70 percent water!). When we live mindfully in sync with the natural world, our lives flourish and we can see the beauty around us.

One of the most important areas of the home to look at is the front door. In feng shui, we call the front door the "mouth of qi." Qi is universal life force energy, and so the front door is the main portal in which we can receive positive energy and opportunities. The front entrance also symbolizes your face to the world, how others see you or their first impression of you. On an everyday level, the entry is also the last thing you see before you leave, and the first thing you see upon your return home. In feng shui, we acknowledge all the subtle ways in which the front door can greatly influence your mood, well-being, health, and prosperity.