The 8 Most Life-Changing IKEA Products, According to Real Simple Editors

You know an IKEA product is good when not one, but two Real Simple staffers call it out as their all-time favorite!

"It’s held crayons. It’s held squishies. And now it holds her makeup. Several years ago, my then-tween daughter decided on an all-white color palette for her bedroom. I was like, sure. Then I was like, we’re going to IKEA because…white. We bought two of these for $200 total, and they beautifully flank her white desk. They’re clean, pleasing, and adaptable to the collection-of-the-moment. When she goes to college and leaves me, I can fill it with my memories!" —Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief

"Ask any beauty editor or YouTuber and they’ll back me up—the ALEX drawer is truly a blessing from the storage gods. I’m not sure if the Swedish have figured out some sort of Undetectable Extension Charm, but it just holds so much stuff. If you have hordes of makeup palettes and skincare tubs like me, stashing them away in these drawers will make your life feel a bit more put-together." —Hana Hong, Associate Digital Editor

To buy: $89, ikea.com.