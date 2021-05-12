The 9 Best Futons for Guests and Mid-Day Naps

This faux leather futon costs under $250 and has over 5,000 five star ratings from Amazon shoppers. With three adjustable positions, you can sit upright, recline, or lie down completely on the piece, and there’s plenty of room for two people to sit on the sofa even when the cupholder armrest is lowered in the middle. The black faux leather material, chrome legs, and streamlined design give it a sleek, modern look, and its size is ideal for small spaces. “I needed more seating for my office that doubles as a guest room. This couch was the perfect solution,” an Amazon reviewer said. “It is small enough to fit in the space I have, inexpensive, and so easy to put together!”