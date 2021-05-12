The 9 Best Futons for Guests and Mid-Day Naps
We’re calling it: One of the biggest home trends of 2021 is convertible furniture. As homes have become gyms, offices, restaurants, schools, and so much more since last year, the furniture we fill them with should be equally multifunctional. Perhaps the best example of this type of furniture is the futon.
While some associate futons with dorm rooms and first apartments, they serve a purpose in more “grown up” homes as well. The convertible sofa is designed to masquerade as a couch or loveseat by day and give you the option to fold it down into a bed at night. Nowadays, you can easily find a stylish futon to blend in with your current decor. Only you and your last-minute houseguests need to know it doubles as a space-efficient bed in a pinch.
The best futons are typically more affordable than the average couch or mattress. They also come in handy if you host guests but don’t have a proper spare bedroom. Furthermore, futons can help you make the most of any extra space you do have. For instance, a spare room feels much more spacious when filled with a sofa instead of bed, but you can still use it to offer guests a place to sleep as needed.
When shopping for the best futon beds, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. First of all, consider how often you or guests will be using the futon for sleeping. This will inform how comfortable you need the futon mattress to be. If you plan to use the futon mostly as a couch, you can focus more on its style and seat cushions, but if you need a futon for everyday sleeping, finding one with a supportive mattress should be a priority.
You can also take into account your budget and the size bed you want the futon to mimic. Most fold out to the equivalent of a twin or full mattress, but you can find larger queen size futons if you do a little digging.
Take a look at nine of the best futons of 2021:
- Best on Amazon: Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon
- Best Rated: Best Choice Products Modern Faux Leather Convertible Futon
- Best Queen Size: Red Barrel Studio Leavittsburg Queen Futon
- Most Affordable: DHP Emily Futon
- Biggest Splurge: Mercury Row Imani Velvet Square Arm Sleeper
- Best for Everyday Sleeping: Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
- Most Stylish: Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed
- Most Versatile: Milemont Futon Convertible Loveseat
- Best Japanese Style: Maxyoyo Japanese Floor Futon Mattress
You'll find top-rated futons at stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. So whether you're furnishing a dorm room, a guest room, or the living room, check out some of the best futons for your home based on convincing reviews below.
Best on Amazon: Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon
At first glance, you’d never guess this mid-century modern sofa doubles as a bed. It has a sturdy wooden frame and easy-to-clean linen upholstery with tufted back cushions. Filled with polyester and foam, the sofa becomes a comfortable bed when folded down. Plus, it’s available in a range of solid colors, from navy blue to pastel pink. It’s one of the best futons on Amazon, earning a top spot on the best-sellers list, and thousands of reviewers give it five stars. It’s an “awesome little couch,” one person wrote, adding that it’s “more comfortable than expected.”
Best Rated: Best Choice Products Modern Faux Leather Convertible Futon
This faux leather futon costs under $250 and has over 5,000 five star ratings from Amazon shoppers. With three adjustable positions, you can sit upright, recline, or lie down completely on the piece, and there’s plenty of room for two people to sit on the sofa even when the cupholder armrest is lowered in the middle. The black faux leather material, chrome legs, and streamlined design give it a sleek, modern look, and its size is ideal for small spaces. “I needed more seating for my office that doubles as a guest room. This couch was the perfect solution,” an Amazon reviewer said. “It is small enough to fit in the space I have, inexpensive, and so easy to put together!”
Best Queen Size: Red Barrel Studio Lebanon Queen Futon
Queen size futons are hard to come by, but this top-rated option is available at Wayfair. With a wooden frame and a detachable 8-inch mattress, it’s great for overnight guests. It fits three people when upright and can accommodate one or two people when flat. Shoppers say it’s surprisingly comfortable, and multiple reviewers note they were happy to find a queen size futon. “I didn’t know futons could be so comfy,” one person wrote.
Most Affordable: DHP Emily Futon
One of the more affordable futons you’ll find on Amazon, this convertible sofa sits low to the ground and has metal legs and a square tufted design. Its split back allows you to recline one side of the sofa at a time, making it ideal for multiple people to share, especially while lounging or watching a movie. Available in linen, faux leather, and velvet, the futon can be customized to suit your style. Amazon shoppers say it’s a great futon for the price. “I live in a small one bedroom apartment, so I wanted a couch that could turn into a bed for guests. I couldn't have picked a better, cheaper option,” said a customer. “The great thing is it looks like it's worth hundreds of dollars.”
Biggest Splurge: Mercury Row Imani Velvet Square Arm Sleeper
This velvet futon comes in so many striking colors, including royal blue, light green, and blush pink. The channel tufted cushions and tapered wooden legs give it a mid-century modern look that’s perennially on trend. Plus, it’s filled with foam and folds down into a twin size bed for a spare mattress you can quickly set up for guests. So if you’re looking for a futon that’s as stylish as it is functional, add this option to your cart. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews from Wayfair shoppers, who call it beautiful and comfortable. “I’ve had this sofa for over a year now, and it’s still in great condition,” one reviewer wrote, adding that it’s gorgeous and comes at a good quality for the price.
Best for Everyday Sleeping: Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
If you’re in the market for the best futon for everyday sleeping, comfort is key. That’s where this memory foam futon from Novogratz comes into play. It has a classic look and comes in plenty of colors, but most importantly, it’s filled with a high-density memory foam insert for support. You can recline it back partially for lounging or all the way for sleeping. Amazon reviewers agree it’s firm but comfortable and looks more expensive than it really is. “I sleep on mine every night,” a shopper said. “I love it and can't recommend it enough!”
Most Stylish: Queer Eye Liam Sofa Bed
A camel-colored faux leather couch is about as stylish as it gets, and you’d never guess this one from Walmart’s Queer Eye collection doubles as a sofa bed. It looks good enough to keep in the living room thanks to its modern design, but it’s also incredibly functional. A split back lets you convert the couch for sitting, lounging, and sleeping by simply pushing or pulling the cushions. Walmart shoppers give it four out of five stars overall and say the faux leather feels soft and the frame is durable.
Most Versatile: Milemont Futon Convertible Loveseat
This versatile futon seamlessly converts from a contemporary loveseat into multiple lounging and sleeping positions. It has a split back, so you can adjust one side at a time into reclined or flat shapes, as well as armrests you can lift up individually to create a daybed. The futon also folds down all the way into a twin size bed that’s great for overnight guests. It’s easy to put together, looks nice, and feels comfortable, according to Amazon shoppers. “I love the adjustable armrests way more than I thought I would,” one person wrote. “I put this in my guest/movie room, and it serves its purpose perfectly,” said another.
Best Japanese Style: Maxyoyo Japanese Floor Futon Mattress
Japanese futons differ from the convertible sofas many are familiar with in the U.S. Instead, they’re simply cushioned sleeping pads designed to fold away into storage when they’re not in use, and you can actually find many options on Amazon. This foldable floor mattress comes in multiple colors and is made out of five layers of microfiber cotton and memory foam for a comfy place to lie down. Roll it out as needed for sleeping or lounging, then stow it away in a closet when you’re done. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and many say it’s more comfortable than they anticipated.