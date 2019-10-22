7 Beautiful Desks for Small Spaces
Work smarter with these small, yet mighty desks for compact spaces.
No matter if you have a teeny-tiny at-home office or have carved out a workspace on the side of your bedroom or living room, these desks for small spaces provide a spot to work hard—no matter the available square footage. From a wall-leaning desk that can sneak into a corner of the room, to a slim desk that leaves space for a filing cabinet to roll underneath, these options maximize every inch of space. If you think you don't have room for an at-home office, let these space-saving picks change your mind.
RELATED: 7 Clever Ways to Sneak More Storage into a Small Space
1
Mid-Century Mini Secretary
A nod to the traditional secretary desk, this smaller version is both charming and functional. With a flip down door that opens to storage space, you can easily hide your office supplies in a flash.
To buy: $399, westelm.com.
2
Sawyer White Leaning Desk
Maximize vertical space with this non-traditional desk. With just enough room for a laptop and storage for books and other desk accessories on top, it’s a chic solution for small workspaces.
To buy: $179, crateandbarrel.com.
3
Modern Industrial-Style Secretary Desk
With a vintage-inspired design, this secretary desk brings timeless style to any room. The flip-down top conveniently hides your clutter when guests come over, and then transforms into a functional workspace when it's time to sort through bills or do your taxes.
To buy: $250, worldmarket.com.
4
Diamond Floating Desk
Larger than most floating desks, this angular option is also an eye-catching statement piece that offers plenty of creative inspiration while working. Plus, it has a corkboard on the side to post important notes so you'll never miss a deadline again.
To buy: $200, birchlane.com.
5
Mid-Century Fold Out Desk
If you need a compact desk for mini work sessions, this pull-out desk is for you. With plenty of hidden storage spots, this durable desk boasts exceptional modern style without sacrificing function.
To buy: $429, urbanoutfitters.com.
6
Hairpin Writing Desk
If you're looking for a small desk with big style, the search is over. This sleek desk has stylish gold hairpin legs, plus two compartments for stashing books, papers, and files out of sight.
To buy: $89, walmart.com.
7
Two Drawer Console Desk
When it's not displaying fresh flowers or organizing your mail, this slim console table doubles as a desk whenever you need a small workspace. Let the two drawers hold your important papers and office supplies, so you're ready to get to work at a moment's notice. Choose from three pretty colors: berry, blue, or smoke green.
To buy: $98, target.com.