9 New Books That Will Change the Way You Organize and Decorate Your Home
Add these to your bookshelf ASAP.
Over the past year, there have been so many amazing new books (here are our 112 favorite books of 2019!) that Real Simple editors simply couldn't put down. Now, we're rounding up the best home decor books of 2019, covering everything from how to decorate with color, to house plant care, to keeping an organized kitchen. Full of expert advice on how to pick the perfect paint color or how to label everything in your refrigerator, these nine books will change the way you organize and decorate. Ready for a home refresh in 2020? Let the best home decor books of 2019 guide the way.
Living With Color, by Rebecca Atwood
In her latest book, Living With Color, textile designer Rebecca Atwood shows us how to introduce color into our homes to create the right mood and style. Full of beautiful rooms and inspiring palettes, Atwood teaches us how to pick a paint color we'll love and how to make neutrals anything but boring.
The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
In this room-by-room guide, the organizing experts behind the Home Edit walk us through organizing everything from the pantry to the entryway to the bedroom closet. Illustrated with beautiful photos and providing clear steps to get it done, this book could help you tackle those 2020 organizing resolutions.
Bibliostyle, by Nina Freudenberger, Sadie Stein, and Shade Degges
Any book that combines our love for home decor with our love for books is a surefire winner. Bibliostyle shows off the real at-home libraries of home owners around the world, including writer Emma Straub and novelist Larry McMurtry.
Wild at Home, by Hilton Carter
After following his popular Instagram account, we were excited to hear that plant pro Hilton Carter was coming out with a book. The end result doesn't disappoint—it's full of plant care tips as well as stunning photos of Carter's plant-filled home.
But Where Do I Put the Couch?: And Answers to 100 Other Home Decorating Questions, by Melissa Michaels and KariAnne Wood
Worried you're committing a decorating mistake? Not sure how to arrange your living room? Don't worry, this book can help. By providing the answers to 101 decorating questions, this book serves as a primer for the home design newbie.
Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home, by Nikki Boyd
Creating and maintaing an organized home may seem like a daunting (and never-ending) task, but professional organizer Nikki Boyd breaks it down into a 5-step process. In the reviews, loyal fans of Boyd's blog and YouTube channel are happy to report that the book delivers fresh ideas and new tips.
Simply Spaced, by Monica Leed
List-making declutterers, rejoice! This organization book is full of worksheets that will transform your entire home, one room, collection, and pile at a time. With advice on how to decide what to let go of and a list of items you can ditch right now, this book is ideal for those looking to refresh their 2019 KonMari efforts.
Creative Spaces: People, Homes, and Studios to Inspire, by Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung
Peek inside the colorful, inspiring, whacky spaces of 23 creative entrepreneurs, authors, and designers. This is one you'll definitely want to leave out on your coffee table—and will pick up often.
How to Make a Plant Love You, by Summer Rayne Oakes
With a popular Instagram account detailing life inside a Brooklyn apartment with 1,000 (!) plants, Summer Rayne Oakes has now written a book all urban plant owners ought to read. Whether you want to stop killing your house plants or are searching for a gift for your nature-loving friend, this book is the answer.
