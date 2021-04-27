The 10 Best Ceiling Fans to Cool Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviews

If you need a ceiling fan for an outdoor area (like a porch or patio), look no further than this versatile model from Andover Mills. Since it’s wet-rated, the ceiling fan is completely safe for use in dry, damp, and wet environments—it can even be directly exposed to water. The motor and blades are available in three different colors, so you can select the finish that best complements your patio furniture. It’s also equipped with a reversible motor, which means you can flip a switch in the winter to make it push warm air down. One thing to note is that it doesn’t have lights, so you’ll need outdoor lamps or another source of light for nighttime use. “I bought two of these fans for our outdoor patio and they are just what we needed,” a customer wrote. “They were easy to install and put out great air!”