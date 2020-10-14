The Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2021 Will Make You Want to Pick Up a Paintbrush

When paint companies and design pros place their annual Color of the Year predictions, these hues are bound to influence home decor trends for months to come. Today, the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2021 was revealed—Aegean Teal 2136-40—and like magic, the color will soon start to appear in homes across the country. A rich blend of blue-green and gray, this midtone reflects balance and natural harmony. When selecting this year's Color of the Year, the Benjamin Moore team focused on grounded and rooted colors, the company explained during the virtual reveal event this afternoon. A natural hue that's deep and comforting, Aegean Teal is the perfect color for nesting this fall and winter.

"Aegean Teal 2136-40 and the corresponding Colour Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home," says Andrea Magno, the director of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore, in the press release. The balanced hue is intended to bring stability during an uncertain time.

This year, as many of us spend more time at home during the pandemic, you may be eager for easy ways to refresh your space. Hint: consider the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2021 all the inspiration you'll need. Grab a paintbrush, because this hue would look incredible in a kitchen. Brush this color on the cabinets, or paint it on the walls—it looks especially rich when paired with white cabinets for contrast. As our kitchens have recently become not just cookspaces, but also home offices, remote learning zones, and even family board game areas, this versatile hue works for all these varied function.

Not up for a full-room makeover? Even brushing the color on a side table or storage cabinet will infuse the room with warm elegance. Check out just how stunning this color looks both in the kitchen and brushed on furniture.