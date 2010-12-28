16 Before-and-After Room Makeovers

An energetic yet soothing color enlivens and enlarges the room, creating a calm, airy space for both doing business and bringing up baby. With less clutter, each side has room to spread out a little. The double-purpose room is integrated by keeping to a consistent color scheme that’s pulled together by a bold patterned piece. Leaving most of the floor bare reduces allergens and increases the feeling of spaciousness, and a roller shade can let in daylight or block it out during nap time.