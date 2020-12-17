 These Bath & Body Works Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays—and They’re on Sale

The holiday season is officially here, and between shopping for last-minute gifts and baking an endless amount of Christmas cookies, your holiday decorating may have fallen to the wayside. Luckily, there is one quick and easy way to make your home feel festive and cozy, and that’s by burning a holiday-scented candle.
Even if you haven’t had time to deck out your house with wreaths and garland, the right candle can transform your home into a holiday oasis. Bath & Body Works is already one of our go-to brands to shop for candles, and the retailer just gave us the perfect excuse to stock up on favorite seasonal scents just in time for the holidays.
Bath & Body Works Holiday Candles on Sale
The beloved retailer just dropped an epic sale, and all of the brand’s popular holiday scented three-wick candles are currently majorly marked down, including Blue Winter Sky, Snowy Driftwood, Chestnut and Clove, and Butter Rum Eggnog. Each candle is made with natural essential oils and a soy wax blend that will melt evenly every time you light it.
In addition to an adorable label that matches the theme of the candle’s scent (seriously, they look as good as they smell), each candle has a burn time of 30 to 45 hours, so it should easily last you throughout the holiday season. You can choose between fan favorites like Apple Garland and Alpine Skies, as well as online exclusive scents like Sparkling Woods and Vanilla Birch.
Normally priced at $25 each, these popular three-wick candles can be yours for just $16 right now—so you can buy multiple festive scents at once without breaking the bank. No matter which holiday-scented candles you choose, these Bath & Body Works deals are too good to pass up.
Keep reading to shop our favorite options below, or shop all the discounted holiday candles here.