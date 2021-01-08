These Candles Last Longer and Smell Better Than Any Others I've Owned—and Right Now, They're 50% Off

My main issue with candles that aren't from Bath & Body Works is their faint scent, seemingly able to only fill the air around them rather than waft from room to room. I've never had that issue with a BBW candle. And I've never found the three-wicks to be lacking in scent choices, either. Whether I'm feeling a flannel-scented candle in the fall, a margarita-scented one when I'm dreaming of warmer days, or any other subtle, sophisticated aroma in between, I can always find one (or more likely five) that fit what I'm looking for.