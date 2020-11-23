Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Adding This ‘Luxurious and Soft’ $20 Faux Fur Rug to Their Wish List
From wine and cheese to hot cocoa and marshmallows, some things just go better together. When it comes to bringing your home decor projects to life, Pinterest board inspiration pairs up perfectly with an Amazon Wish List of items that turn visions into reality.
And that means savvy shoppers know perusing the retailer’s Most Wished For charts is one shopping hack to find the home decor pieces that stand out among the thousands of options. One such item? Ashler’s Faux Fur Area Rug, which tops Amazon’s chart of most wished for area rugs (it currently comes in at number three out of the 100 most wished for area rugs).
With more than 2,000 perfect reviews, the accent rug has become a favorite among shoppers who’ve taken the step to move it from their Wish List to their doorstep. Even though the price tag of the rug may start at less than $20, customers are saying it looks surprisingly more expensive.
Ashler Soft Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug in White
To buy: From $19; amazon.com.
“I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the package and saw how pretty this rug was,” one reviewer said of the best-seller. “I have purchased two other very similar rugs from Amazon around the same price point. I knew that a rug that inexpensive was not going to be the best quality or last for a long time, but for the price it didn't matter. The other two rugs were fine, they did the job, but you could tell they were cheap. That is not the case with this rug. The ‘fur’ aspect of the rug just looks much more luxurious and soft compared to the others I've had.”
As anyone who’s owned a similar faux fur rug will tell you, the material is not always the easiest to clean. Luckily, reviews for the Ashler style speak to how easy it is to shake out debris that’s trapped in the fiber without causing any shedding. What’s more, it even survives the wash cycle.
“Love it and so does the dog,” another reviewer shared. “It’s easy to wash, hang dry, then shake back to softness. This is the third one I’ve bought. I use one as a rug in front of my office desk, a throw on the backside of the couch, and another throw over the ottoman.”
As winter weather approaches, there’s never been a better time to amp up the cozy in your home. Head to Amazon to get the soft and luxurious rug shoppers are wishing forat its surprisingly affordable price point.