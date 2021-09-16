The Mid-Century Modern Chair Shoppers Compared to High-End Brands Is Nearly 50% Off
Mid-century modern furniture remains as relevant and popular as ever. Pieces are frequently appearing on the Amazon best-seller list and if you time your virtual shopping trip right, you're likely to find some pieces at truly astonishing prices. Take, for instance, a top-rated dining chair that's currently nearly half off.
An accent chair, be it in the dining room, living room, or office, can bring an entire room together and this "stylish, sturdy" option is definitely one to consider. The Armen Living dining chair is a sleek take on the MCM trend, with its bucket seat, slightly open back, and walnut wood accents. Available in multiple colors, you can currently take advantage of savings on chairs in denim blue, charcoal, and a yellow-green.
To buy: $123 (was $237); amazon.com.
According to shoppers, the chair is comparable in quality to mid-century furniture you'd find at high-end shops. A reviewer who completed assembling the chair in minutes wrote, "This chair is now an accent chair in my living room and I love it. It's a dark charcoal/black linen and wood, and both materials seem way more expensive than they are."
This sentiment was backed by another reviewer. "I'm extremely happy to have made this purchase," they wrote. "At the price point for the design and quality, you would expect to see these chairs likely double the current retail price."
Your choice of fabric color appears on the chair's cushioned back and on a polyester seat cushion. The wooden legs come with rubber stoppers, which shoppers said prevent floor scratching.
At a height of nearly 3 feet and a width of a little more than 2 feet, the chair won't be an overbearing presence in any room, even small spaces. Using it as a desk chair, this person said it's the "perfect height."
Even if your decor scheme doesn't lend itself to the mid-century modern trend, a shopper said the "highly recommended" piece can fit in anywhere. "Assembly was easy and quick; the finish of the wood and the charcoal color of the fabric was exactly what I wanted and matched the picture… The modern style of this chair complements my office/game room perfectly. I paired it with a wooden desk with a barnwood look and I love them together," they wrote.
To buy: $127 (was $336); amazon.com.
There's no telling how long the savings on this chair will last, but it's one deal you don't want to miss. As one reviewer wrote of the furniture item, "These chairs look great, are very comfortable, and solid… We got many compliments."
Compliments and savings? You better head to Amazon and pick up this chair for your space.