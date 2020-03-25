Anthropologie Just Slashed the Prices on Its Entire Home Section—Here’s What to Buy
You can shop over 2,000 items for 25 percent off right now.
Now is the perfect time to refresh your home with spring decor, and we’re not just saying that because you’ve been stuck inside. Anthropologie just announced its Spring Home Event, where its entire full-priced home section—including furniture and new arrivals—is marked down by 25 percent.
Tons of home goods are included in the sale, like bedding and throw blankets, rugs, kitchen items, and home office essentials. You can get a large jar of Anthropologie’s best-selling candle, Capri Blue Volcano, for just $24, and even pricey furniture, like the Mina Two-Cushion Sofa, has hundreds of dollars knocked off its price tags. (Just an FYI: You have to add the items to your shopping cart in order to see the discounted prices.)
While Anthropologie’s sale is expected to last until March 31, we suggest shopping now so that your favorites don’t sell out before you have the chance to scoop them up. Plus, the site currently offers free shipping with a $50 purchase, so there are really no excuses to not shop. Keep reading for 11 of the best home items you can buy during Anthropologie’s Spring Home Sale.
1
Lustered Wine Glasses
These chic wine glasses feature a pretty gold rim and a textured surface that refracts light, making them look iridescent. They’ll instantly upgrade any happy hour, but they’re also the perfect vessel for a Quarantini while you’re stuck at home.
To buy: $42 for four (was $56); anthropologie.com.
2
Claire Desjardins Kaleidoscope Pillow
A throw pillow can transform the look of your entire living room. Designed by an artist in Quebec, this pillow is available in two designs (both with hand-embroidered embellishments) that will add a vibrant pop of color to your space.
To buy: from $51 (was $68); anthropologie.com.
3
Hanging Pocket Frame
Perfect for displaying mementos or stashing mail, this frame doubles as wall decor and functional storage. All you need to do is hook it onto a nail in your entryway. It’s also available in black for a more modern look.
To buy: $29 (was $38); anthropologie.com.
4
Woven Cement Pot
These pots look just like woven fabric, but they’re actually made of cement. They come in five sizes and four colors, so there’s something to fit any area of your home (there’s a wall planter, too!). Even if you don’t have a green thumb, they’ll look just as great with fake plants.
To buy: from $6 (was $8); anthropologie.com.
5
Hestia Dessert Plate
Whether you actually use this plate for eating dessert or displaying on the wall (as one shopper in the reviews section has done), you won’t get tired of looking at these charming illustrations. The collection also includes mugs, serving bowls, juice glasses, and infuser bottles with similar designs.
To buy: $11 (was $14); anthropologie.com.
6
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle
One of Anthropologie’s signature scents, Capri Blue Volcano is a fresh fragrance with notes of sugared citrus and mountain greens. The paraffin-soy candle will burn for 85 hours and comes in a decorative iridescent jar. This candle is a customer favorite, too: It has an average 4.8-star rating across over 280 reviews.
To buy: $24 (was $32); anthropologie.com.
7
Agate Cheese Board
An Instagram-worthy cheese board is arguably one of the best parts about entertaining. This one is available in six different colors, and it makes for a thoughtful housewarming or hostess gift. Since it’s such a gorgeous piece, some shoppers say they use it as a decorative tray in their bedroom or bathroom.
To buy: $59 (was $78); anthropologie.com.
8
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
This top-rated throw blanket is so popular that it’s earned an average 4.9-star rating across over 200 customer reviews. It’s made of plush faux fur, so it’s perfect for cozying up on the couch. Even though it’s not available to ship until May, you can still order it now at a discount.
To buy: $74 (was $98); anthropologie.com.
9
Rifle Paper Co. Great Things Notepad
This floral notepad by Rifle Paper Co. has the perfect dose of inspiration with a quote from Vincent van Gogh on top. Use it to jot down all of your reminders, whether that’s your grocery shopping list or work-from-home checklist.
To buy: $8 (was $10); anthropologie.com.
10
Aileen Jewelry Stand
This gold mirror has a basket attached to the front that’s perfect for stashing makeup, jewelry, hair ties, and other small items. It’ll look great on your vanity at home, but one reviewer says it’s the perfect size to keep on a desk at work, too.
To buy: $21 (was $28); anthropologie.com.
11
Braided Hanging Basket
These braided baskets come in two sizes and add a decorative touch to anything that needs storage, like toilet paper in the bathroom or keys near the front door. Reviewers say the strap is high quality, so you don’t have to worry about it tearing.
To buy: from $26 (was $34); anthropologie.com.