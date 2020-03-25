Anthropologie Just Slashed the Prices on Its Entire Home Section—Here’s What to Buy

Image zoom anthropologie.com

Now is the perfect time to refresh your home with spring decor, and we’re not just saying that because you’ve been stuck inside. Anthropologie just announced its Spring Home Event, where its entire full-priced home section—including furniture and new arrivals—is marked down by 25 percent.

Tons of home goods are included in the sale, like bedding and throw blankets, rugs, kitchen items, and home office essentials. You can get a large jar of Anthropologie’s best-selling candle, Capri Blue Volcano, for just $24, and even pricey furniture, like the Mina Two-Cushion Sofa, has hundreds of dollars knocked off its price tags. (Just an FYI: You have to add the items to your shopping cart in order to see the discounted prices.)

While Anthropologie’s sale is expected to last until March 31, we suggest shopping now so that your favorites don’t sell out before you have the chance to scoop them up. Plus, the site currently offers free shipping with a $50 purchase, so there are really no excuses to not shop. Keep reading for 11 of the best home items you can buy during Anthropologie’s Spring Home Sale.