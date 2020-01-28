Anthropologie Just Launched More Than 1,700 New Home Items—Here Are 5 Favorites Under $50
These are the best new cleaners and organizers.
While we may have to wait a few more weeks (er, months) for spring to actually arrive, we can at least begin getting our homes ready, thanks to the launch of Anthropologie's new Spring 2020 home collection. With more than 1,700 new arrivals, the collection is full of charming, sophisticated home decor finds, from luxe flower-dyed velvet pillows to woven vintage-inspired rugs. But as we gear up for spring cleaning season, what's really catching our eye is all of the new cleaning and organization finds spotted at Anthro. Here, we've rounded up five favorites that will make your home neater, tidier, and more stylish this spring. Bonus: they're all under $50.
1
Hanging Pocket Frame
Part storage, part wall art, this hanging glass and brass pocket is the perfect organizer for your front entryway.
To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.
2
Two-Tone Utensil Jar
This terracotta utensil holder not only keeps your spoons and spatulas where they're easy to grab, but its color-blocked design ups the style quotient in your kitchen.
To buy: $32, anthropologie.com.
3
Wall-Mounted Wine Rack
Sort out your wine stash and make use of wall space with this wall-mounted wine rack that can hold three of your favorite bottles. Choose from bronze or black to match your kitchen decor.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.
4
Sneaker Cleaning Kit
Struggling to keep your new white sneakers clean? This kit can help. It comes with cleaning fluid, a brush, and a cloth, all packaged in a convenient tin you can toss in your bag or desk drawer.
To buy: $15, anthropologie.com.
5
Swedish Dishcloths
One of our favorite Swedish cleaning tools, these dishcloths are ultra-absorbent, biodegradable, and reusable (just toss them in the dishwasher to give them a refresh!).
To buy: $8 for 2, anthropologie.com.