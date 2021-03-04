If You Can’t Stop Thinking About That Viral Anthropologie Mirror, Check Out These Under-$200 Dupes

If you've been down the rabbit hole of interior decorating blogs, TikTok videos, and YouTube channels, you're probably familiar with Anthropologie's line of Gleaming Primrose Mirrors. The ornate, gold-trimmed pieces have had a strong social media presence for the past few years, and a renewed interest in home decor during the pandemic has thrust them further into the spotlight.
The luxe-looking mirrors have a hefty price tag to match, with the smallest coming in at $498. And if you'd prefer a full-length Primrose mirror? That'll cost you a minimum of $998.
Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to emulate the same baroque look on a budget. We've rounded up six affordable Primrose mirror dupes on Amazon in a variety of sizes. They're similar to the original in their own ways, with arched tops, rounded corners, and gilded details that set them apart.
Check out our picks for the best Anthropologie Primrose mirror dupes below. Prices start at $105, and they're all under $200.
This mirror’s rounded corners and gilded accents feel super reminiscent of the Primrose. At three feet tall and two feet wide, it can be mounted on a wall or propped on the floor for a laid-back look.
This 64-inch mirror is just as regal as the floor-length Anthropologie option, and its built-in stand makes it incredibly practical. You could even adorn its gold trim with vintage-inspired accents to achieve that antique feel.
The two-by-three-foot Andy Star wall mirror is a bit more modern than the Primrose, but it gives off the same expensive effect for a fraction of the price. Plus, reviewers say the brand’s “amazing quality” can’t be beat.
This gorgeous oval mirror has metal keyhole hangers that make installation a breeze. Plus, the 27-by-19-inch accent piece is the perfect size to mount almost anywhere.
The rounded corners on this full-length mirror give it a uniquely soft look. It can hang on a wall or stand on its own, so it could be even more versatile than its pricey counterpart.
It may look heavy, but this 38-inch hand-painted mirror weighs just 10 pounds. That makes it much easier to hang than the three-foot Primrose mirror, which weighs a whopping 75 pounds.