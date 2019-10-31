These 5 Trends Will Be Huge for Holiday 2019—and We Spotted Them All at Anthropologie
You'll be seeing these trends everywhere this December.
Christmas may still be a couple months away, but stores are already stocking up on holiday decorations, giving us a taste of the 2019 holiday trends to come. After digging through the catalogs, gift guides, and in-store selections from some of our favorite companies (including Etsy's much-anticipated Holiday 2019 Trends report!), we noticed a few themes emerge. Some big ones: pom-poms are everywhere, and cheeky, Instagram-inspired food themes abound.
If you want to incorporate a couple of the top Christmas trends into your holiday decor this year, there's one spot where you can find them all: Anthropologie. With a massive selection of ornaments and decorations, Anthropologie has you covered, no matter which of the 5 themes below you let cheer up your home this December.
1
Festive, Food-Themed Holiday Decor
Thank the popularity of Instagram, emojis, and viral food trends—avocado toast and rainbow bagels will even be showing up on our Christmas trees this year. Anthropologie has a plethora of ornaments for foodies, so you can display your love for avocados, Brussels sprouts, and even cotton candy.
To buy: $16, anthropologie.com.
2
Pom-Pom Power
When we say pom-poms are showing up everywhere—we mean everywhere. Look for them on stockings, as ornaments, on storage baskets, as gift wrap, and even on wreaths.
To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.
3
Handmade, Boho Holiday
The bohemian-inspired aesthetic shows no signs of stopping, and that means handmade items, macrame, and woven details are making their way into our holiday decor, too. This wreath is woven with raffia and sisal for a boho twist on the holiday classic.
To buy: $68, anthropologie.com.
4
A Touch of Metallics
The holiday season calls for sparkle and shine, and this year, it's coming by way of metallic accents. To give your Christmas tree a touch of the metallic trend, mix these mini metallic ornaments in with the baubles you've collected over the years.
To buy: $12 for 24, anthropologie.com.
5
Plaid Makes a (Playful) Comeback
Plaid and tartan patterns are popping up in both home decor and fashion, but this time, it's getting a modern twist with fun colors and fresh spacing. This blanket reimagines plaid with a teal-and-pink update to the traditional red-and-green motif.
To buy: $88, anthropologie.com.