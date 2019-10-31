These 5 Trends Will Be Huge for Holiday 2019—and We Spotted Them All at Anthropologie

Image zoom Anthropologie

Christmas may still be a couple months away, but stores are already stocking up on holiday decorations, giving us a taste of the 2019 holiday trends to come. After digging through the catalogs, gift guides, and in-store selections from some of our favorite companies (including Etsy's much-anticipated Holiday 2019 Trends report!), we noticed a few themes emerge. Some big ones: pom-poms are everywhere, and cheeky, Instagram-inspired food themes abound.

If you want to incorporate a couple of the top Christmas trends into your holiday decor this year, there's one spot where you can find them all: Anthropologie. With a massive selection of ornaments and decorations, Anthropologie has you covered, no matter which of the 5 themes below you let cheer up your home this December.

