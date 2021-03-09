Surprisingly Stylish Home Decor We Found Hiding on Amazon—for Every Room in Your House

While brick-and-mortar home decor stores may not be as convenient or accessible as they used to be, the Internet has given way to the rise of online shopping for larger interior design purchases. There are dozens of places to shop for furniture online (and even more if you're looking for affordable home decor), but Amazon is one digital outpost not to be overlooked. Sure, it may be where you order toilet paper, kitchen appliances, and snacks, but who's to say you can't find stylish accessories and furniture for your home there, too?
Shopping at home-focused stores and browsing vintage shops for hidden gems will always be an enjoyable way to source new pieces for your space, but you might be surprised by the stylish home accents available on Amazon (often with easy and free shipping if you have a Prime membership). Along with life-simplifying gadgets, the website is brimming with on-trend pieces for every room of your home. Think wishbone chairs reminiscent of Hans Wegner's iconic design, globe table lamps that seem to defy gravity, minimalist wall art that looks more expensive than it really is, and modern circular mirrors that add light and depth to even the smallest of spaces.
Ahead, discover 16 pieces of furniture and decor you won't believe we found hiding on Amazon. There are products for kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, though where they end up in your home is entirely up to you. The eye-catching items are sure to rake in compliments, but no one has to know they're from Amazon—unless, of course, you want to tell everyone about your shockingly good finds.
From colorful porcelain plates to matte black flatware and fruit baskets, Amazon has everything you need to refresh your tablescape for spring. Or dream a little bigger with a new set of mid-century modern dining chairs. You'll find ones that look like they're straight out of the 1960s, but they're really from Amazon's own Stone & Beam furniture brand.
Prepare your bedroom for warmer weather with a set of breathable French linen sheets, available in light pastel colors, and a funky throw pillow featuring an abstract embroidered design. You can also spruce up your nightstand with a modern metal table lamp or add an accent chair, like the Scandinavian-inspired woven one below, to an empty corner.
Shop pieces big and small for the living room on Amazon. There are hoards of decorative items to choose from, including ceramic vases and geometric wall prints. You can also find more substantial furnishings like sectional couches and patterned area rugs.
For minor updates, Amazon has you covered with products like matte black soap dispensers and seagrass storage baskets. Both offer easy ways to instantly elevate your washroom decor. And for larger investments, shop a circular wall mirror with over 2,000 five-star ratings or a natural wooden stool that can hold anything from plants to spare towels in style. Who knew all of this gorgeous home decor was hiding on Amazon?