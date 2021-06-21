The 15 Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day-Including a Patio Set for $130 Off
Get your credit cards ready, because Amazon Prime Day has officially begun! Finding deals on high-priced items like furniture has never been more satisfying. If you've been saving up to get a new couch, TV stand, accent chair, home office furniture, or patio loveseat, Amazon is the best place to start.
Instead of skimming through endless pages of furniture deals, allow us to take the lead. We've done the searching for you and found some of our favorite furniture pieces marked down at surprisingly low prices. Deals include the fan-favorite memory foam Casper king mattress for 20 percent off and this sleek wood bed frame with over 6,800 five-star ratings on sale for just $226. If you need living room furniture, Amazon has hundreds of markdowns on couches, coffee tables, TV stands, and accent chairs. We've also got you covered on home office furnishings, including this leather executive office chair for 30 percent off. And if dressing up your outdoor patio space is on your list, you can shop everything from outdoor loveseats, beach chairs, or an adirondack chair designed for small spaces.
No matter your space or style, Amazon is serving up the best furniture deals of the season for Prime Day-but we should note that these finds will sell out quickly, so act fast! And only Prime members can take advantage of these major markdowns from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, so we recommend signing up for the free 30-day trial if you haven't already. Keep scrolling, and get your shopping carts ready!
Related Items
Rivet Mid-Century Modern Pine Bar Cabinet
Vasagle Comfortable Linen Sofa
Casper Sleep Element King Mattress
VivoHome Three Piece Patio Furniture Set
Ravenna Home Classic Console Table
Amazon Basics Outdoor Padded Zero Gravity Beach Chairs
Nathan James Three-Tier Modern TV Stand
Nathan James Telos Home Office Computer Desk
Amazon Basics Modern Executive Chair
C-Hopetree Outdoor Loveseat
Zinus Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame and Headboard
Serwall Adirondack Chair
Surya Decorative Pouf
Ravenna Home Pritchard Classic Recliner
Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table
More Prime Day 2021 Deals to Shop Now
- The 30 Best Cooling Products to Shop This Prime Day, Including Bedding and Fans
- Stain-Removing Carpet Cleaners From Hoover and Bissell Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon Right Now
- I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying During Prime Day
- Roombas Are Up to $350 Off on Amazon Right Now-Plus More Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop