The 15 Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day-Including a Patio Set for $130 Off

Find everything from couches to mattresses for up to 61 percent off.
By Lily Gray
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get your credit cards ready, because Amazon Prime Day has officially begun! Finding deals on high-priced items like furniture has never been more satisfying. If you've been saving up to get a new couch, TV stand, accent chair, home office furniture, or patio loveseat, Amazon is the best place to start. 

Instead of skimming through endless pages of furniture deals, allow us to take the lead. We've done the searching for you and found some of our favorite furniture pieces marked down at surprisingly low prices. Deals include the fan-favorite memory foam Casper king mattress for 20 percent off and this sleek wood bed frame with over 6,800 five-star ratings on sale for just $226. If you need living room furniture, Amazon has hundreds of markdowns on couches, coffee tables, TV stands, and accent chairs. We've also got you covered on home office furnishings, including this leather executive office chair for 30 percent off. And if dressing up your outdoor patio space is on your list, you can shop everything from outdoor loveseats, beach chairs, or an adirondack chair designed for small spaces. 

No matter your space or style, Amazon is serving up the best furniture deals of the season for Prime Day-but we should note that these finds will sell out quickly, so act fast! And only Prime members can take advantage of these major markdowns from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, so we recommend signing up for the free 30-day trial if you haven't already. Keep scrolling, and get your shopping carts ready!

Credit: amazon.com

Rivet Mid-Century Modern Pine Bar Cabinet

To buy: $174 (was $248), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Vasagle Comfortable Linen Sofa

To buy: $249 (was $316), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Casper Sleep Element King Mattress

To buy: $636 (was $795), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

VivoHome Three Piece Patio Furniture Set

To buy: $240 (was $370), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Ravenna Home Classic Console Table

To buy: $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Amazon Basics Outdoor Padded Zero Gravity Beach Chairs

To buy: $139 (was $198), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Nathan James Three-Tier Modern TV Stand

To buy: $126 (was $180), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Nathan James Telos Home Office Computer Desk

To buy: $109 (was $162), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Amazon Basics Modern Executive Chair

To buy: $119 (was $170), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

C-Hopetree Outdoor Loveseat

To buy: $230 (was $300), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Zinus Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame and Headboard

To buy: $226 (was $329), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Serwall Adirondack Chair

To buy: $208 (was $260), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Surya Decorative Pouf

To buy: $96 (was $248), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Ravenna Home Pritchard Classic Recliner

To buy: $294 (was $326), amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table

To buy: $42 (was $70), amazon.com

More Prime Day 2021 Deals to Shop Now

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com