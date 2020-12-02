This Is the Only Rug My Cats Can’t Destroy, and It’s Half Off Today

As if being scratch-proof wasn’t reason enough to purchase this aesthetically pleasing carpet, another major pro of the NuLoom rug is that my cats’ hair blends in super well with the off-white color. It’s quick to vacuum and doesn’t easily get dirty. Overall, this rug is incredibly durable, even if it’s placed in a high-traffic area. It’s been a true savior for me since the cats have joined my household—and I honestly wish I’d found it years ago. I would have saved so much time, money, and frustration.