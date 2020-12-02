This Is the Only Rug My Cats Can’t Destroy, and It’s Half Off Today

Finding a nearly indestructible rug as a frequent cat owner has been one of my life’s greatest struggles. In 26 years, I’ve gone through so many rugs, both cheap and expensive, that haven’t held a candle to the sharpened daggers of my furry feline friends. Tattered carpets might finally be a thing of the past thanks to the NuLoom Moroccan Blythe area rug that seems to be completely resistant to cat scratching.
When I purchased my NuLoom rug two years ago, I never imagined two rambunctious cats would use it as their personal scratching pad. It’s been six months since the fur babies have joined my tiny one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, and—to my surprise—my beloved area rug is still intact.
To buy: $86 (was $169).
At first, I was hesitant to let my cats scratch at the rug, worried their claws would accidentally fray loose fibers. After several weeks of failed training, I gave in and my rug became a favorite spot for nighttime scratching (despite the array of scratching posts around my apartment).
As if being scratch-proof wasn’t reason enough to purchase this aesthetically pleasing carpet, another major pro of the NuLoom rug is that my cats’ hair blends in super well with the off-white color. It’s quick to vacuum and doesn’t easily get dirty. Overall, this rug is incredibly durable, even if it’s placed in a high-traffic area. It’s been a true savior for me since the cats have joined my household—and I honestly wish I’d found it years ago. I would have saved so much time, money, and frustration.
The 5' x 7'5" size of the NuLoom area rug is nearly 50 percent off right now. Visit Amazon to view additional size and color options.