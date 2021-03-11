This Vase Style Keeps Selling Out, but We Found an Affordable Option in Stock

I spend a lot of time scrolling through Instagram, specifically through home decor pages. If you do too, you've likely come across these cool, edgy geometric vases on your feed. They're perfect if your design style is on the minimalist side, particularly for pampas grass, small florals, and dried stems. I've always wanted one, but they seem to be sold out everywhere I look.
Amazingly, I just found a version that's currently in stock on Amazon and under $35. The Inglenix Ceramic Vase is sleek, Nordic, and perfect, in my opinion. You can still get your favorite greenery in there, but the vase is the star of the show.
What makes it so special? That gaping hole in the middle, of course. Each vase from Inglenix is handmade to create these openings or unusual shapes and unglazed so that they maintain that vintage ceramic look. Because of this personal touch, customers should expect slight variations in what they order and be aware that they're not as resistant to cracking as your traditional glass vase.
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
Some customers on Amazon like placing artificial flowers in these vases for that romantic and minimalistic look. Others note that because the vases are basically art in themselves, you can decorate your home or office without putting anything inside them at all. They'll look just as good on their own.
"During the pandemic, I started to work from home and considered decorating my workstation. I bought two vases, one for my working station, and the other for my living room," one customer wrote. "The white ceramic vases look simple but match perfectly with my home setting with white walls, especially my home workstation. Now with this better view on my desk, I am enjoying working."If you're looking for a home for florals or greenery, consider this Instagram-worthy vase. You can get yours at Amazon today for under $3