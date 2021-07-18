Amazon Has a New Store That's Packed With Easy Home Upgrades—All Under $50
You don't have to shell out thousands or even hundreds of dollars to refresh your home. Little upgrades and easy home improvement ideas, like these affordable Amazon finds, are proof.
In fact, Amazon launched a new easy upgrades section that's packed with home goods that are all $50 and under. Homeowners and renters can source all kinds of easy ideas and inexpensive items through the curated storefront, including smart home gadgets, pretty decor, wallpaper and paint, live plants, and more.
In addition to being affordable, all of these tweaks are simple, fast, and versatile. They can all be added to enhance nearly any room in a home in need of some attention, like bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, entryways, and home offices. Shoppers looking for the quickest ideas can add some fresh greenery throughout their homes, throw some elegant linen covers over existing throw pillows, and hang up a sleek mirror to make any room feel instantly bigger and brighter.
If you're willing to invest just a bit more time, you can hang some peel and stick wallpaper, add more modern knobs to your doors, or outfit your lights with a pack of smart bulbs that can be scheduled and programmed to change hues. You can even upgrade your backyard, patio, or porch with bistro-esque string lights that will instantly add some ambience. Even these more time-consuming projects can be done in an afternoon.
There are over 270 easy upgrades featured in the new section that start at just $9. And since many of these featured finds are loved by fellow shoppers and come with thousands of five-star ratings, you know the payoff will be big. Head to Amazon's new home store to source inspiring ideas and check 10 of the most versatile home finds below.