We Gave 3 Interior Designers $150 to Shop on Amazon, Here's What They Bought

While you might assume all interior designers only shop at expensive high-brow design showrooms, that’s not necessarily the case. Many love a good bargain just as much as the rest of us, and they know just how and where to find them.

In order to glean a bit of wisdom about sourcing affordable home decor from the pros, we sent three interior designers, Ginny Macdonald, Sarah Sherman Samuel (the designer responsible for Mandy Moore’s modern California abode), and Rayman Boozer of Apartment 48 on a virtual Amazon shopping spree. The only stipulation? They couldn’t spend more than $150.

With this hypothetical budget, the designers picked out affordable decorative items, organization essentials, and wall art, proving that stylish decor doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re ready for a lesson in shopping on a budget, keep scrolling to see all of the interior designer-approved Amazon home decor finds (and maybe even buy a few for yourself).