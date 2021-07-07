25 Under-$200 Furniture Pieces Amazon Shoppers Say Are Worth Every Penny

When it comes to bedroom furniture, opting for quality pieces is always a good investment. Amazon is currently home to hundreds of modern bed frames, headboards, dressers, nightstands, and other must-haves for creating a cozy and elegant space. The Prepac 2-Drawer Nightstand, for instance, has more than 1,200 rave reviews to back it up, and Einfach's Upholstered Wingback Bed is loved by over 850 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. Not to mention there are plenty of mattresses to choose from as well, like the customer-favorite Linenspa hybrid mattress with over 74,000 five-star ratings.