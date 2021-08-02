This Under-the-Radar Section of Amazon Is Filled with Discounted Furniture
Shopping for furniture on Amazon can feel overwhelming. It's both a blessing and a curse how many brands and styles are featured on the massive website. You can find products from Amazon's own brands, like mid-century modern Rivet and traditional Stone & Beam, as well as items from direct-to-consumer brands, like Zinus and Casper. One thing that makes it easier is knowing where to look, and a great place to start is by checking out what other customers are buying for their homes.
Amazon has an under-the-radar section where it compiles shoppers' favorite furniture pieces. Right now, you'll find more than 250 top-rated items that are currently popular among Amazon customers. The selection includes bed frames, mattresses, desks, accent chairs, storage ottomans, and more from a variety of brands. Most of the pieces serve multiple purposes and provide extra storage space. The best part? Dozens of them happen to be on sale.
Although Amazon isn't promoting a sale right now, we couldn't help but notice that many of its "customer favorites" are marked down. Some are discounted by as much as 66 percent. So if you've been waiting for the right time to make a purchase on home furnishings, this might be it. And considering the long wait times for furniture from more traditional stores that have become the norm lately, Amazon might be your best bet at receiving a new item for your home quickly. All of the pieces below are available and promise to arrive in a matter of days, not months.
For instance, you can order a space-saving platform bed frame from Zinus for $97 (marked down from $150). Not only does it elevate your bed off the ground with a minimalist design, but it also provides plenty of room to tuck things away beneath the frame. Or prepare your home for fall with an electric fireplace TV stand that's 33 percent off. It provides all the cozy aspects of a roaring flame without the mess, plus gives your TV a home. And if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, you can grab something small, like this basic end table that costs just $17 thanks to a 66 percent price cut.
Head to Amazon to scroll through all 261 pieces of customer-loved furniture, or shop 10 of our favorite discounted items below.
Related Items
Winsome Wood A-Frame Shelf
Give books, framed photos, and knickknacks a place to live with this A-frame shelving unit. It's made of solid beech wood with a dark brown espresso finish.
Armen Living Summer Chair
Order a few of these mid-century modern chairs to set up around a dining table or grab one to stand alone as an accent piece. One reviewer said it's "simple and stylish," and others say it's easy to put together. The individual chair usually costs $237, but it's currently half-off, bringing the price down to $118.
Zinus Yelena Metal Platform Bed Frame
This platform bed frame from Zinus is an easy way to create more storage space in the bedroom. The metal frame lifts beds 14 inches off the floor, giving you plenty of room to stow away seasonal clothes and other rarely used items.
Modway Render Mid-Century Modern Media Console
Large enough to hold flat-screen TVs up to 47 inches wide, this media console features walnut laminate and mid-century modern design details. It also includes shelves and a sliding door to keep your electronics organized and out of sight.
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman
This fabric ottoman doubles as a storage trunk. Use it to hold games, workout gear, blankets, and anything else cluttering your space. "This is a great value," one shopper said. "It is sturdy, and the storage is such a bonus."
Serta Leighton Home Office Memory Foam Desk Chair
This swivel chair has a traditional look with a beige fabric exterior and a stainless steel base. Inside, it's filled with memory foam to keep you comfortable while working from home.
Furinno End Table
At just $17, this minimalist end table comes at a serious bargain. It has three slim shelves to display decor, hold a beverage, and elevate a small lamp. Plus, nearly 4,000 people have given it a five-star rating on Amazon.
Novogratz Computer Desk
This computer desk from Novogratz is made of lightweight materials and features a faux marble tabletop and contemporary gold legs. It measures just 40.5 inches wide by 21.65 inches deep, providing just enough space for a laptop without taking up precious square footage.
Ameriwood Home Fireplace TV Stand
For those who love the look and feel of a fireplace but don't have one in their homes, this is the next best thing. The stand can hold TVs up to 70 inches wide and comes with six storage shelves and an electric fireplace that can display fake flames with or without heat for year-round use.
Winsome Wood Suzanna Kitchen Table
If you have a small kitchen, this compact table and chairs set is for you. It comes with two stools, two drawers, a paper towel holder, and a drop-down leaf top. "I prep dinner and eat breakfast at it—fits all my needs," one reviewer wrote.